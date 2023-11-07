Covid-19: Virtual Court vs. Physical Distancing

CNA and the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA) have partnered to actively develop and disseminate useful COVID-19 response resources to prosecutors and courts to support them during this trying time. This series will address newly identified issues and innovative responses. With the pandemic looming, court systems across the country are being forced to adapt to a new reality. In some courts, vacant conference rooms are being used to help spread out jurors so that they may deliberate at a safe distance. But other courts aren't as lucky with having underutilized space and are instead experimenting with conducting trials virtually. Each option presents its own set of unique operational challenges.In this episode of COVID-19 Legal Briefs, Nelson Bunn, Executive Director of the NDAA sat down with Christine A. Hoffman, the Acting Prosecutor of Gloucester County, New Jersey to discuss the letter she wrote disputing the Gloucester County court’s decision to conduct domestic violence contempt trials virtually.Links:NDAA Covid 19 ResourcesChristine Hoffman, Acting County Prosecutor, Gloucester County, NJCNA