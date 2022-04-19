Have you ever met someone who survived a CULT? Leaving The Village is a podcast about life inside Bill Gothard's cult IBLP/ATI. Hosts Jessica Goforth and Kathle... More
Shiny Happy Who?? - Introducing The Duggar Docuseries
Jess and Kit return eager to talk all things IBLP with the new docuseries from Olivia Crist for Amazon Prime, called Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, dropping June 2nd. With fresh insights and boiling over anticipation, they sit down to discuss their reactions to the trailer and kick off the new season of Leaving The Village.
The trailer for Shiny Happy People on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Tw1rAMzPf70
The docuseries on Amazon Prime: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0B8TR94MK/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r
5/26/2023
48:19
BREAKING: Sentencing for Josh Duggar
This time Jess is joined by fellow LTV team member and childhood friend, Alexis Grey, as they react to a roller coaster of emotions surrounding the sentencing trial in the Josh Duggar CSAM (child sexual assault materials) possession conviction. They go over the details of the sentencing and what it means for his family as well as survivors.
5/26/2022
41:14
Ding Dong, The Cult is DEAD!
Can it be real? Did ATI really just finally... die?? Jess and Kit react to breaking news that the cult they grew up in and survived has officially shut down. Something they couldn't have imagined not that long ago.
Visit http://atii.org to read the full statement.
4/28/2022
27:54
Adulting as Cult Survivors - BONUS
Coming to you a little frazzled and a bit the worse for wear, Jess and Kit return with some hilarious late night girl talk, opening up about carving out their own lives post ATI, finding identity, and learning to cuss and swear with the best of them. ;) This episode is marked explicit but its all in good fun.
4/19/2022
43:19
The Handmaid's Tale Book Club - Part 11
Picking up in Chapter 32 Jess and Kit continue their way through Margaret Attwood's Handmaid's Tale.
