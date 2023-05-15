Welcome to the podcast created to help your legacy! Your host Miguel Mendoza aims to discuss topics and foundational steps that are vital to living out your vis... More
Your Life Is Worth Living (988 Hotline)
Over 700,000 thousand people die per year from suicide. Life is hard. We live in a society that cares more about labeling the problem than finding a solution. You may be in a dark time in your life, but that does not have to be where you stay. In this episode, Miguel discusses the sensitive topic of suicide and overall mental health. This episode is comforting but it can also challenge you. This is one you'll want to share with someone you care about.
5/22/2023
29:42
Nicholas Broumana
This episode features a former competitor in the world famous "Top Chef." Nicholas Broumana has pushed himself to become the best chef he can be out of pure desire for greatness. Many people pursue a career because they are driven by their passion, but Nicholas has pursued his career as a chef because he loves challenges.In this episode, Miguel and Nicholas dive deep into the mindset of a winner and how to handle the losses and failures in life.
5/18/2023
39:49
Are You Distracted?
One of the greatest treasures in life is when you have a dream, goal or vision. On the road to achieving success we are faced with something everyday and everywhere we go... distractions. There are opportunities for distractions all around us. Many times, we identify people or situations to be the problem, when in reality, they were distraction sent to knock you off your path.In this episode, Miguel discusses the ways we can avoid distractions and the rewards of staying focused on the mission. We are all capable of achieving greatness, but can you avoid distractions?
5/15/2023
18:17
Kara Tabita
This episode features a women who shows great balance and health in the very important aspect of life; physical, mental and spiritual health. Kara is a fitness enthusiast and a radiologic technologist. Her passion is helping to motivate and inspire those who suffer from all kinds of pain to fulfill their life's purpose.Miguel and Kara talk a lot about purpose in this episode. Kara found her purpose through her pain. Narcissism awareness is very heavy on her heart and she has created a page named @SoulKousin to help people every single day who are or have been victims of narcissistic abuse.Find Kara Tabita on social media: @KarbearrKara's Narcissist Awareness page: @SoulKousin
5/11/2023
42:37
Become UNSTOPPABLE
While you are thinking of or pursuing your goals and life-long dream, what are those things that are stopping you? In this episode, Miguel speaks about unlocking the unstoppable beast that already lies within ourselves. You no longer have to live the life of fear and limitations.Be ready to play this back and take notes because you're about to hear the secret to becoming unstoppable.
