Learn English Vocabulary

Jack Radford
Learn English Vocabulary is a short format podcast that teaches English vocabulary! To read the transcript and complete interactive activities, visit www.learne...
EducationLanguage Learning

  • A2 - Verbs to talk about money
    In this episode, Jack talks about A2 verbs that you can use to talk about money. You can read the transcript on the page for this podcast on Learn English Vocabulary.
    --------  
    9:39
  • B1 - New Year's celebrations and traditions
    In this episode, Jack talks about New Year's celebrations and traditions. You can read the transcript on the page for this podcast on Learn English Vocabulary.
    --------  
    9:02
  • C1 - Song Lyrics - Imagine Dragons - Whatever it takes
    In this episode, Jack talks about the lyrics to the song Whatever it takes by the band Imagine Dragons.You can read the transcript on the page for this podcast on Learn English Vocabulary.
    --------  
    26:18
  • C1 - IELTS – Describing people – Conscientiousness
    In this podcast, Jack talks about language you can use to describe personality related to the trait of conscientiousness.You can read the transcript on the podcast page on the Learn English Vocabulary website.
    --------  
    18:54
  • B1 - Song lyrics - The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
    In this episode, Jack talks about the lyrics to the song Blinding Lights by the artist known as The Weekend. You can read the transcript on the page for this podcast on Learn English Vocabulary.
    --------  
    18:22

About Learn English Vocabulary

Learn English Vocabulary is a short format podcast that teaches English vocabulary! To read the transcript and complete interactive activities, visit www.learnenglishvocabulary.co.uk
