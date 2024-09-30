In this episode, Jack talks about A2 verbs that you can use to talk about money. You can read the transcript on the page for this podcast on Learn English Vocabulary.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/learn-english-vocabulary/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
9:39
B1 - New Year's celebrations and traditions
In this episode, Jack talks about New Year's celebrations and traditions.
--------
9:02
C1 - Song Lyrics - Imagine Dragons - Whatever it takes
In this episode, Jack talks about the lyrics to the song Whatever it takes by the band Imagine Dragons.
--------
26:18
C1 - IELTS – Describing people – Conscientiousness
In this podcast, Jack talks about language you can use to describe personality related to the trait of conscientiousness.
--------
18:54
B1 - Song lyrics - The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
In this episode, Jack talks about the lyrics to the song Blinding Lights by the artist known as The Weekend.