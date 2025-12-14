Leadership Parenting- Resilient Moms Raise Resilient Kids

Send us a textDo you ever want to feel grateful… but you’re just too tired?You’re not alone. In this episode, we’ll talk about what’s really happening in your brain when gratitude feels out of reach and how small, intentional shifts can help you rediscover peace and appreciation — even in the middle of the messy.You’ll learn why gratitude isn’t about pretending everything’s fine, how it helps calm your body and rewire your thinking, and the surprising research showing how gratitude transforms both your mood and your family connections.Plus, I’ll introduce The Goodness Challenge: 7 Days to Notice What’s Right in Your Life — a simple, encouraging email series designed to help you gently retrain your brain to see what’s good, one small moment at a time.If you'd like to get the show notes for this episode, head to: https://leighgermann.com

Holiday gatherings don't have to come with a knot in your stomach. In this episode, we dive into a practical, compassionate roadmap for navigating difficult people while staying grounded, clear, and calm. I walk through the exact steps I use with clients: making a real choice about where you spend time, running physical and emotional safety checks, and separating clean boundaries from hidden scripts that hand your happiness to someone else. If you're ready to step into the holidays with confidence and warmth, this conversation offers a steady hand and real tools you can use at the very next holiday gathering.

Words don't just describe your life — they shape your experience of it. In this episode, we explore how the language running through your mind can either activate your threat response or support your steadiness. You'll learn the three types of Resilient Language — words that open instead of close, words that honor truth and protect hope, and words that give your brain direction instead of letting it spiral. You'll walk away with a powerful, practical practice you can use daily to shift anxious or overwhelmed thoughts into grounded clarity. This is a gentle reset for your mind, your body, and the way you speak to yourself.

In this episode, I'm talking about something many moms quietly worry about during the holidays: "Am I raising a selfish child?" I walk you through what's really happening inside your child's developing brain — the loud wanting and the quieter, growing capacity for generosity — and why both are normal and healthy. You'll hear the science behind children's big emotions, their self-centeredness, and their surprising natural ability to give. And then I'll show you how to grow generosity in a warm, connected, shame-free way through simple practices you can begin right now. This is a hopeful, grounding conversation that I think every mom needs this season.

Today we're talking about something so many of us need during the holidays: permission to let go of perfection and choose peace instead. I walk you through the hidden pressures that turn this season into an emotional marathon, the "should" thinking that steals our joy, and why judgment makes stress so much heavier. Then I share three simple steps to help you create a peaceful, meaningful holiday—asking what matters most, building in real rest, and practicing gentle, guilt-free boundaries. If you're craving more presence, more connection, and a calmer season for yourself and your family, this episode will help you reset your expectations and protect what truly matters.

About Leadership Parenting- Resilient Moms Raise Resilient Kids

Welcome to Leadership Parenting, the podcast that empowers you to become the resilient, grounded mom your kids need—because resilient moms raise resilient kids.Hosted by Leigh Germann, licensed therapist, resilience coach, and mom of five grown children, this show is your weekly guide to building emotional strength, navigating tough moments, and leading your family with confidence. With over 30 years of experience helping thousands of women, Leigh brings you practical tools, compassionate insights, and the science of resilience—so you can feel better, parent smarter, and model strength to your children.Here, we talk about the real stuff: how to manage stress, anxiety, anger, and self-doubt… without losing yourself in the process. You’ll learn how to care for your mind and body, set healthy boundaries, and rise strong through the challenges of motherhood. Most importantly, you’ll discover how to teach your kids these same life-changing skills so they can grow into confident, capable, and emotionally healthy adults.If you're ready to feel more in control of your emotions, strengthen your connection with your children, and lead your family through life’s ups and downs with calm, clarity, and resilience—this is the podcast for you.Resilient moms raise resilient kids—and Leadership Parenting shows you how.Hit subscribe and let’s walk this path together.