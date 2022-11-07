Join us for an intellectual discussion with the TAG (adjutant general) of the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG). We go in depth on the Future Strategic Leadership Program from MIARNG, professional development, NATO alliances and strategic perspectives!
The views expressed herein are solely the views of individuals for educational purposes and do not reflect the views of the Training Leader Development Branch, Training Division, G-3 or Army National Guard. The views and opinions of the authors/guests expressed herein do not state or reflect those of the Army National Guard, U.S. Army, Department of Defense or the United States Government and shall not be used for endorsement or advertising purposes. No, Army National Guard, U.S. ARMY or DoD ENDORSEMENT IMPLIED. Any references to commercially available products or works are used for research and educational purposes only. Mention of any specific commercial products, process, party, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the US Army, Department of Defense, or the United States Government. The mention of companies or parties by name is solely for the purpose of representing educational framework and should not be implied as endorsement.
Join us for Pathfinder school from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center! Learn some of the ins and outs and be prepared to rock the course before you even get there!
The views expressed herein are solely the views of individuals for educational purposes and do not reflect the views of the Training Leader Development Branch, Training Division, G-3 or Army National Guard. The views and opinions of the authors/guests expressed herein do not state or reflect those of the Army National Guard, U.S. Army, Department of Defense or the United States Government and shall not be used for endorsement or advertising purposes. No, Army National Guard, U.S. ARMY or DoD ENDORSEMENT IMPLIED. Any references to commercially available products or works are used for research and educational purposes only. Mention of any specific commercial products, process, party, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the US Army, Department of Defense, or the United States Government. The mention of companies or parties by name is solely for the purpose of representing educational framework and should not be implied as endorsement.
7/11/2022
39:52
Episode 34 - Sgt. 1st Class Hollar & Staff Sgt. Pounding - Air Assault School
Get a sneak peak at one of the most prestigious schools in the U.S. Army; Air Assault! Capt. Carr speaks with course instructors to gain insights and tips on the course.
7/11/2022
27:38
Episode 33 - Capt. Neville - Ranger Team Leader Initiative
Let Capt. Neville show you one of the best little known secrets of the Army National Guard; a pipeline that takes you straight from Basic Training to Ranger School!
7/11/2022
16:18
Episode 32 - Sgt. 1st Class Garcia - Ranger Training Assessment Course
Here's Episode 32 on RTAC! Learn about how to better prepare yourself for Ranger School by hearing from an RTAC instructor!
Welcome to the official Leader's Recon Podcast hosted by the ARNG Leader Development Branch! Our channel is dedicated to the professional development of soldiers and civilians alike, drawing perspectives and insight from today's war fighters. These men and women share their experiences, lessons, and skills from their lifetime of service.