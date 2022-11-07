Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Leader's Recon

Podcast Leader's Recon
ARNG Leader Development Team
Welcome to the official Leader's Recon Podcast hosted by the ARNG Leader Development Branch! Our channel is dedicated to the professional development of soldiers and civilians alike, drawing perspectives and insight from today's war fighters.
Available Episodes

  Episode 36 - Maj. Gen. Rogers - Future Strategic Leader Course
    Join us for an intellectual discussion with the TAG (adjutant general) of the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG). We go in depth on the Future Strategic Leadership Program from MIARNG, professional development, NATO alliances and strategic perspectives!
    7/11/2022
    56:14
  Episode 35 - Sgt. 1st Class Ludecke & Staff Sgt. Morales - Pathfinder
    Join us for Pathfinder school from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center! Learn some of the ins and outs and be prepared to rock the course before you even get there!
    7/11/2022
    39:52
  Episode 34 - Sgt. 1st Class Hollar & Staff Sgt. Pounding - Air Assault School
    Get a sneak peak at one of the most prestigious schools in the U.S. Army; Air Assault! Capt. Carr speaks with course instructors to gain insights and tips on the course.
    7/11/2022
    27:38
  Episode 33 - Capt. Neville - Ranger Team Leader Initiative
    Let Capt. Neville show you one of the best little known secrets of the Army National Guard; a pipeline that takes you straight from Basic Training to Ranger School!
    7/11/2022
    16:18
  Episode 32 - Sgt. 1st Class Garcia - Ranger Training Assessment Course
    Here's Episode 32 on RTAC! Learn about how to better prepare yourself for Ranger School by hearing from an RTAC instructor!
    7/11/2022
    32:55

About Leader's Recon

Welcome to the official Leader's Recon Podcast hosted by the ARNG Leader Development Branch! Our channel is dedicated to the professional development of soldiers and civilians alike, drawing perspectives and insight from today's war fighters. These men and women share their experiences, lessons, and skills from their lifetime of service.
