Welcome to Leaders Of The West, a podcast for innovators and change-makers in the ag and western industries. Hosted by Jessie Jarvis, the Founder of Of The West, our mission with Leaders Of The West is to foster a community of pioneers, innovators, and leaders who want to be at the forefront of what’s next. Whether it’s a guest episode where we’re digging into the blueprints behind our favorite industry businesses, discussing the innovation and strategies that have allowed family farming and ranching operations to continue on for another generation, to episodes with honest conversations from entrepreneurs who have risked it all on their dreams, or leaders detailing how to create a company culture so strong that you couldn’t pay your employees to leave … These conversations are meant to encourage the leaders of today and inspire the next generation of trailblazers. In addition to bringing in guests, you’ll also find some solo episodes, where Jessie shares the lessons she’s learned throughout her journey as a rancher, entrepreneur, wife, and mother. Whether you’re a farmer, a rancher, an equine lover, someone headed up the leadership ladder, an ag business owner, a western sports athlete, an entrepreneur, or someone who just loves the western way of life—this is the place for you. You’ll find new episodes, right here, every week. Don’t forget to hit subscribe, so you never miss a show. Let’s go! Website: http://app.ofthewest.co Instagram: @ofthewest.co Instagram: @mrsjjarv Facebook: @jobsofthewest