Even More Learning Made Visible with John Hattie
The one and only John Hattie joins LCL to share the sequel of his seminal book, Visible Learning. It is not merely an update on previous content, but a concerted effort to focus on what we don’t already know about, along with data that has changed. He also discusses the importance of paying attention to what teachers believe about learning, the need to highlight the many schools doing the work well and how to choose where to focus our limited time as educators. He reminds us that teachers and leaders have some of the highest coping strategies of any profession and that there is much to celebrate in all we do.
5/15/2023
42:43
Adaptive Challenges, Collective-Efficacy, Confirmation Bias and More with Jennie Donohoo and Steven Katz
Scheduling common planning times is not just about moving some pieces around on a chart. It is also about the educators who enter these spaces and the beliefs they carry with them. In this episode Donahoo and Katz help listeners see that many decisions have both a technical and adaptive aspect to them. They ask listeners to reflect on unhelpful stories, bogus barriers, overconfidence, and other behaviors that need interruption. They also implore leaders to get comfortable with discomfort because it is the only way to get good ideas to stick.
5/8/2023
39:28
Mastery Learning with Tom Guskey
Going deep into education research can feel daunting, but not when you’re listening to Tom Guskey. Sharing the highlights from his latest book, Implementing Mastery Learning, third edition, Guskey begins with a short history of mastery learning and ends with its continued relevance today. You will hear about formative assessment, effective correctives, high-quality enrichment, how to change mindsets, and much more. Rooted in a conviction that every students should have access to the tools of a scholar, Guskey reaffirms our belief that excellence for all is possible.
5/1/2023
42:08
So...How is Student Behavior Going? with Larry Thompson
How much training did you get on classroom management before you became a leader or teacher? The answer is probably: not much—and we are seeing the catastrophic results. Larry Thompson is on a mission to elevate this work, so it stands shoulder to shoulder with all we know about curriculum and instruction. He views poor behavior as a skill deficit that can be improved with strategic coaching. Thompson touches upon how to listen to what a child is actually saying when they are upset, “spot” them in ways that build their autonomy and agency and ultimately advance high-quality culture in your school.
4/24/2023
51:34
How To Get Your Next Initiative to Stick with James Marshall
Do you know how to identify the white space in your organization? No? Well not knowing could explain why some of your great ideas fail to gain traction. In this podcast, James Marshall discusses how school leaders can master successful implementation. Based on his new book Right From the Start, Marshall sets forth a pathway to get predictable results from your programming. From needs assessment straight through to evaluation, you’ll get user-friendly guidance on how to tackle this work with confidence.
For current and aspiring education leaders, this podcast covers evidence-based approaches for tackling immediate needs to impact student learning. Every week Peter DeWitt and our guests get together to share ideas, put research into practice, discuss what's working and what's not in equity, SEL, burnout, learning recovery, and much more to help you ensure every student is learning not by chance, but by design.