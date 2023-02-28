Warriors General Manager Bob Myers has spent his life in the basketball world. From a National Title at UCLA to his success as an NBA agent to building a dynast... More
Diana Taurasi
“To be a great leader, you have to be a great follower first.” Diana Taurasi is the most accomplished women’s basketball player of all time, yet still believes she has to prove to herself everyday that she is on the level of her competitors. She sits down with the Warriors President and GM Bob Myers to discuss why she has yet to retire from the game and what she has left to accomplish. Taurasi tells Bob about her desire to be a GM when she calls it quits, while Bob tells her the most challenging parts of the job. She details her relationship with Kobe Bryant and pushes back on the narrative that she’s a trash talker, despite a lot of evidence to the contrary. Also, we learn which 3 NBA players have the distinct honor of being her favorites!
3/28/2023
59:07
J. Cole
“See it as high as you can see it - be delusional even.” J.Cole is one of the world’s most successful rappers and producers, but he tells Bob all if it wouldn’t have been possible if he didn’t have a seed of irrationality as a kid. He sits down with the Warriors President and GM to discuss what his first love was: music or basketball, and if he truly believed he had a shot at the NBA. He explains why he didn’t need a Grammy for validation, why he lets very few people into his inner-circle and flashes back to when he used to smoke cigarettes as a six-year-old.
3/21/2023
58:39
Megan Rapinoe
“We just get one life.” Megan Rapinoe is proud. But despite her gold-medal filled career, she is even more proud of her impact on society. The soccer legend sits down with Bob Myers to discuss being a dreamer at a young age, when she realized her talent and the decision to come out. She opens up about deciding to kneel in support of Colin Kaepernick and to shine light on police brutality, and admits that - despite her public persona - she indeeds struggles just like everyone else. She’s unabashedly Megan Rapinoe and she’s proud of it.
3/14/2023
1:00:07
Becky Hammon
Winning her first title hasn’t changed Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon. She sits down with Bob to detail how her perseverance shaped her success both as a player and a coach. Hammon assesses her desire to still be an NBA coach, while noting there’s still plenty of work to do in the WNBA. She examines her relationships with All-Stars Kelsey Plum and DeMar Derozan, and her long dinners with Gregg Popovich that she couldn’t get out of if she tried.
3/7/2023
48:08
Coach K
We’re on the eve of the first March since 1974 without Mike Krzyzewski on the sidelines. He sits down with Bob Myers to give us a glimpse into his post-coaching life. They discuss his journey and the impact Bob Knight had on his career and leadership style. Coach K details his perseverance amidst early struggles at Duke, as well as his close relationship with and admiration for Kobe Bryant. Bob tells Krzyzewski the moment that could have derailed the relationship between him and Steve Kerr. Most importantly, Coach K praises Bob’s pronunciation of “Krzyzewski.”
Warriors General Manager Bob Myers has spent his life in the basketball world. From a National Title at UCLA to his success as an NBA agent to building a dynasty as a premiere executive for the 4-time champion Warriors, Myers has learned to be a leader at the highest level. In Lead by Example, Myers sits down with leaders from every walk of life - sports, entrepreneurship, politics and entertainment - to share their experiences and the lessons learned along the way.