Diana Taurasi

"To be a great leader, you have to be a great follower first." Diana Taurasi is the most accomplished women's basketball player of all time, yet still believes she has to prove to herself everyday that she is on the level of her competitors. She sits down with the Warriors President and GM Bob Myers to discuss why she has yet to retire from the game and what she has left to accomplish. Taurasi tells Bob about her desire to be a GM when she calls it quits, while Bob tells her the most challenging parts of the job. She details her relationship with Kobe Bryant and pushes back on the narrative that she's a trash talker, despite a lot of evidence to the contrary. Also, we learn which 3 NBA players have the distinct honor of being her favorites!