Le Batard & Friends - South Beach Sessions

Israel Gutierrez

Israel "Izzy" Gutierrez is an open book so he came ready to read Dan... Even after twenty years of friendship, there is a lot these two have never told each other until now. From how Izzy connected deeply with Dan before they ever met to the fear, frustration, and pride of being an openly gay man in sports media, and why Izzy feels so far away from Dan lately, when he's still a "local Miami kid" right around the corner. They also speak to the mutual love between Papi and Izzy (and might shock some "Highly Questionable" fans with a show secret) and the grief and remorse that will live with Izzy for all of his remaining years... even when he plans to be here for another 80 more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices