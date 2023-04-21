Le Batard & Friends - South Beach Sessions

From his beachside studios in Miami, Dan Le Batard talks one-on-one with a mix of interesting personalities from sports, music, comedy and beyond. Published wee... More
Israel Gutierrez
Israel "Izzy" Gutierrez is an open book so he came ready to read Dan...
Even after twenty years of friendship, there is a lot these two have never told each other until now. From how Izzy connected deeply with Dan before they ever met to the fear, frustration, and pride of being an openly gay man in sports media, and why Izzy feels so far away from Dan lately, when he's still a "local Miami kid" right around the corner. They also speak to the mutual love between Papi and Izzy (and might shock some "Highly Questionable" fans with a show secret) and the grief and remorse that will live with Izzy for all of his remaining years... even when he plans to be here for another 80 more.
5/12/2023
1:06:13
Pablo Torre
Pablo Torre may be all smiles today, but he never imagined any of this. Enter Dan Le Batard. Pablo reflects on how a panic attack upended a life he thought he was destined to live, the pressures he put on himself as the child of accomplished Filipino immigrant parents, and why Dan's advice changed everything for him. They also admit their biggest moments of insecurity, where they feel the most confident, and Pablo also reveals to Dan why jealousy had a part in him joining Meadowlark Media.
4/28/2023
1:10:04
Amin Elhassan
Amin Elhassan never has a problem dishing out NBA hot takes or speaking his mind on any number of cultural topics, but getting him to communicate about his own emotions? That's another story... Amin opens up to Dan with a heavy heart about the ongoing conflicts in Sudan, grappling with feelings of shame, and tells Dan why all this time, he relates more to Papi than him. Amin and Dan also reflect on personal struggles they're working on, and how each have found ways to try to honor the sacrifices of their immigrant parents. Check your ego at the door with this one...
4/21/2023
1:09:52
Greg Cote
Only Dan and Greg Cote's hilarious, heartfelt and storied friendship could lead to a conversation for the ages... this episode will forever lovingly be known as "Sob Beach Sessions". Greg and Dan share how they managed to avoid forging a fierce rivalry, reveal why Chris Cote's dismissal (*cough* firing) from ESPN was the truest test of loyalty, and listeners will be stunned to find out the never-before-heard decision regarding Stugotz. Even if you know their relationship, you could've never imagined getting to hear them like this...
4/11/2023
52:05
John Heilemann
John Heilemann, host and creator of Showtime’s "THE CIRCUS" joins South Beach Sessions to bring da motherf-ckin' ruckus. So bring it on! Dan and John discuss what is likely to come from the felony charges brought against Trump, why Trump's mugshot will only help his 2024 reelection campaign, and how the majority of Americans don't want to see another presidential election between Biden and Trump. John also reveals his feelings to his viral exchange with comedian Russell Brand on "Real Time with Bill Maher" and Dan asks him about the roles Maher, Brand, and Joe Rogan play against "woke culture".
