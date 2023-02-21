Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
City of Crown Point
Lay of the Land is a podcast featuring Crown Point, Indiana, Mayor Pete Land and Chief of Staff Anthony Schlueter.
Government
  • Lay of the Land, Season 2, Episode 3
    Mayor Pete Land and Chief of Staff Anthony Schlueter sit down with Majority Owner of the Lake County Corn Dogs Ralph Flores and Manager Justin Huisman to chat about the Corn Dogs' standout season, building community through baseball and more!
    7/19/2023
    43:11
  • Lay of the Land, Season 2, Episode 2
    Mayor Pete Land and PACE Director Adam Graper sit down with Owner of Local 219 Alan Myszkowski and Executive Director of GreatNews.Life Jenny Craig-Brown to chat about good news in Northwest Indiana, creating community in the Region and more!
    6/21/2023
    48:27
  • Lay of the Land, Season 2, Episode 1
    Lay of the Land is back! In our Season 2 premiere, Mayor Pete Land and Chief of Staff Anthony Schlueter sit down with Entertainment Promoter Tom Lounges and Crown Point Entertainment Superintendent Diana Bosse to chat about the Summer Concert Series, events at Bulldog Park and more!
    5/17/2023
    51:19
  • Lay of the Land, Episode 8
    Episode 8 of Lay of the Land is live! We are taking a break in April, so stay tuned for our Season 2 premiere in May! In this episode, Mayor Pete Land and Chief of Staff Anthony Schlueter sit down with Engineering Superintendent Doug Brite and GIS Coordinator Dan Niksch to chat about road projects, parking and more!
    3/21/2023
    59:01
  • Lay of the Land, Episode 7
    Episode 7 of Lay of the Land is live! Mayor Pete Land and Chief of Staff Anthony Schlueter sit down with Cafe Fresco Owner Breanne Zolfo and Tavern on Main Owner Miranda O'Block to chat about the downtown square, community and more!
    2/21/2023
    59:25

Lay of the Land is a podcast featuring Crown Point, Indiana, Mayor Pete Land and Chief of Staff Anthony Schlueter.
