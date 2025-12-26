(Bonus Episode) Book 101 Review, in its fifth season, features Andrew Laws Jensen as my guest.
12/26/2025 | 25 mins.
Andrew Laws Senior human and chief pizza eater at Yeseo.io SEO Agency I am the host of The Business Amplifier Podcast. My podcast is for business owners who feel stuck and want to learn the 'secrets' of digital marketing so they can grow their businesses and make more money. The Business Amplifier Skool community does the same thing, but makes it personal. I love to help business owners who want to grow their business, but feel 'stuck'. I share relatable, jargon-free, friendly, actionable, easy-to-implement marketing techniques to get any business growth unstuck. I have been running my SEO agency for over 25 years. I am also an active musician who has recorded many albums. Some of which people have heard.
(Bonus Episode) Book 101 Review, now in its Fifth Season, features Paul Farahvar in a compelling conversation that traces his unconventional journey as a comedian, musician, and former lawyer.
12/25/2025 | 25 mins.
In this episode, Farahvar reflects on the transition from a traditional legal career to a life rooted in creativity and performance, exploring the courage required to leave certainty behind in pursuit of authenticity and artistic expression. He discusses how humor and music became powerful tools for processing identity, pressure, and personal truth, while also examining how his legal background shaped his discipline, storytelling, and perspective on life. The conversation highlights the intersections of logic and creativity, structure and freedom, revealing how diverse life paths can converge into a singular, meaningful voice. Thoughtful, candid, and deeply human, this episode offers listeners an inspiring reminder that reinvention is possible—and that embracing one's multifaceted talents can lead to a more fulfilling and purpose-driven life.
(Bonus Episode) Book 101 Review, in its fifth season, features Miles Mason, Sr.as my guest.
12/23/2025 | 31 mins.
Miles Mason, Sr. Family lawyer, CPA, Author Miles Mason, Sr. JD, CPA, is a husband, father, and divorce lawyer. He is married to Sharon, and together, they have three grown children. He is the author of four books on divorce, including the "The Forensic Accounting Deskbook," published by the ABA Family Law Section, and the Tennessee Divorce Client's Handbook, available on Amazon. Active in the community, Miles currently serves on the Orpheum Theatre Group Board of Directors. On the personal side, Miles travels, writes, golfs, reads assassin novels, and walks Winston (Pug) and Islay (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel). To celebrate their Thirtieth wedding anniversary, Miles and Sharon toured Yellowstone National Park and met up with friends in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Empty nesters, they love traveling together whenever their busy schedules open up. The couple spent two weeks touring Scotland celebrating Sharon's fiftieth birthday. Their oldest daughter graduated from SCAD and is an interior designer. Their son now works in Logistics. Their youngest daughter graduated UT Chattanooga and is a writer. Sharon and Miles often travel to national conferences at which Miles is speaking; these include the meetings of the American Bar Association Family Law Section and the American Institute of CPAs. Miles is a nationally recognized speaker who presents continuing education seminars across the country on divorce trial practice involving complex financial issues, forensic accounting, and business valuation for judges, attorneys, CPAs, and business valuation experts. At national conferences, Miles has co-presented seminars with some of the nation's leading lawyers and business valuation experts including Randy Kessler, Tom Burrage, Shannon Pratt, Chris Mercer, Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Linda Thomas, and Michael Kaplan. The media frequently asks him to comment on divorce for television news and local and national press including CNN, Forbes, and ABC. Miles is rated 10.0 out of 10.0 by Avvo and recognized by peers as a Tennessee Super Lawyer. Miles is past chair of the Tennessee Bar Association's Family Law Section and served on the Editorial Board of the Tennessee Bar Journal. He is also a member of the American, Tennessee, and Memphis Bar Associations' Family Law Sections, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and the Tennessee Society of CPAs. Miles is honored as a Fellow of the Memphis Bar Foundation and listed as a "Family Law Power Player" by Inside Memphis Business magazine. In 2021, Miles was awarded Memphis Business Journal's "Best of the Bar" by their Editorial Board. In 2018, 2019, and 2020, he served as one of five judges for the Memphis Business Journal's Best of the Bar Awards. In 2024, Miles was awarded the Justice Joseph W. Henry Award for Outstanding Legal Writing. Miles has also received a "AV Preeminent®" Peer Review Rating. AV Preeminent® is the highest possible Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating designation. This is given only to attorneys who are ranked at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise, communication skills, and ethical standards by their peers. Finally, Miles Mason has been named to Best Lawyers in America, a peer review honor.
(Bonus)Mental Health 101, in its first season, features Ali Yilmaz as a guest, highlighting the importance of mental health awareness and fostering it.
12/21/2025 | 28 mins.
Mental Health 101, in its first season, features Ali Yilmaz as a guest, offering a thoughtful and compassionate conversation on Mental Health Awareness that underscores the importance of understanding emotional well-being in everyday life. This episode explores how awareness, education, and open dialogue can reduce stigma and empower individuals to recognize mental health as an essential part of overall wellness. Ali Yilmaz shares grounded insights on fostering supportive environments—at home, at work, and within communities—where people feel seen, heard, and encouraged to seek help without fear or judgment. By emphasizing empathy, early awareness, and practical communication, the discussion reframes mental health not as a weakness, but as a shared human responsibility, inviting listeners to cultivate resilience, connection, and healthier conversations for themselves and those around them.
(Bonus) Mental Health 101, in its first season, features Kevin Jackson as our guest, offering an insightful and compassionate conversation on mental health awareness.
12/10/2025 | 29 mins.
Mental Health 101, in its first season, features Kevin Jackson as our guest, bringing an insightful and compassionate voice to the conversation on mental health awareness. In this episode, he explores the everyday struggles people face, the stigma that often prevents individuals from seeking help, and the transformative power of honest dialogue. Kevin emphasizes the value of early recognition, supportive relationships, and practical strategies that can make a meaningful difference in one's emotional well-being. His thoughtful reflections and lived experiences offer guidance that is both empowering and deeply relatable. This episode serves as an encouraging reminder that understanding mental health is an essential step toward building healthier, more resilient communities.
