Miles Mason, Sr. Family lawyer, CPA, Author Miles Mason, Sr. JD, CPA, is a husband, father, and divorce lawyer. He is married to Sharon, and together, they have three grown children. He is the author of four books on divorce, including the "The Forensic Accounting Deskbook," published by the ABA Family Law Section, and the Tennessee Divorce Client’s Handbook, available on Amazon. Active in the community, Miles currently serves on the Orpheum Theatre Group Board of Directors. On the personal side, Miles travels, writes, golfs, reads assassin novels, and walks Winston (Pug) and Islay (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel). To celebrate their Thirtieth wedding anniversary, Miles and Sharon toured Yellowstone National Park and met up with friends in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Empty nesters, they love traveling together whenever their busy schedules open up. The couple spent two weeks touring Scotland celebrating Sharon’s fiftieth birthday. Their oldest daughter graduated from SCAD and is an interior designer. Their son now works in Logistics. Their youngest daughter graduated UT Chattanooga and is a writer. Sharon and Miles often travel to national conferences at which Miles is speaking; these include the meetings of the American Bar Association Family Law Section and the American Institute of CPAs. Miles is a nationally recognized speaker who presents continuing education seminars across the country on divorce trial practice involving complex financial issues, forensic accounting, and business valuation for judges, attorneys, CPAs, and business valuation experts. At national conferences, Miles has co-presented seminars with some of the nation’s leading lawyers and business valuation experts including Randy Kessler, Tom Burrage, Shannon Pratt, Chris Mercer, Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Linda Thomas, and Michael Kaplan. The media frequently asks him to comment on divorce for television news and local and national press including CNN, Forbes, and ABC. Miles is rated 10.0 out of 10.0 by Avvo and recognized by peers as a Tennessee Super Lawyer. Miles is past chair of the Tennessee Bar Association’s Family Law Section and served on the Editorial Board of the Tennessee Bar Journal. He is also a member of the American, Tennessee, and Memphis Bar Associations’ Family Law Sections, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and the Tennessee Society of CPAs. Miles is honored as a Fellow of the Memphis Bar Foundation and listed as a “Family Law Power Player” by Inside Memphis Business magazine. In 2021, Miles was awarded Memphis Business Journal’s “Best of the Bar” by their Editorial Board. In 2018, 2019, and 2020, he served as one of five judges for the Memphis Business Journal’s Best of the Bar Awards. In 2024, Miles was awarded the Justice Joseph W. Henry Award for Outstanding Legal Writing. Miles has also received a “AV Preeminent®” Peer Review Rating. AV Preeminent® is the highest possible Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating designation. This is given only to attorneys who are ranked at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise, communication skills, and ethical standards by their peers. Finally, Miles Mason has been named to Best Lawyers in America, a peer review honor. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices