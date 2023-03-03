Lauren's Library is a podcast, hosted by Lauren Roach aka The Booky Babe that is full of conversations about the goings on in the book community, the newest boo... More
Ep. 5 | The Coho Effect, The Death of Z-Library, & Maybe Tomorrow
Episode 5 of Lauren's Library
Segment 1: The Coho Effect- Colleen Hoover has the book community in the palm of her hands. I'd even venture to say that she is the Beyonce of Books.
Segment 2: The Death of Z-Library - ZLibrary was the Limewire of books for a while until it was shut down back in 2022. Some people blame the Colleen Hoover fans for the death of this infamous website. Is it their fault or just an unlucky coincidence?
Segment 3: Maybe Tomorrow- A short story I wrote one day on my lunch break. It's a really rough version, but I gave myself an hour to see what I could come up with.
4/28/2023
26:13
Ep. 4 BookTok Life Hacks, Book Bans, & Door Dash Dates
Episode 4 of Lauren's Library
We have some heavy hitting topics this week. We talk about viral booktok life hacks, we talk about book bans, and I read a short story that I wrote called Door Dash Date.
4/14/2023
30:18
Ep.3 White Author/Black Experience & Negative Reviews or Nah?
Episode 3 of Lauren's Library
Thank you so much for tuning in and listening to my nonsense every other week! This has been a fun and enlightening journey so far.
ON THIS WEEK'S EPISODE
The Jessica Tescher story.
Should You Post Negative Reviews?
Short Story: The Wig Doctor.
3/31/2023
36:35
Ep. 2 Piper CJ Drama, Benefits of Audiobooks, & Deranged Disney pt. 2
Episode 2 of Lauren's Library

If you have a short story you want to submit to be read please email:
[email protected]
[email protected]
1st Segment: Piper CJ & The Night and Its Moon Controversy
2nd Segment: The Benefits of Audiobooks
3rd Segment: Part 2 of last episode's story "Bruno" written and performed by Lauren Roach
3/17/2023
38:17
Ep. 1 Fake Cancer, Toxic Romance & Deranged Disney (part1)
Episode 1 of Lauren's Library

If you have a short story you want to submit to be read, email [email protected]
1st Segment: Book Community News - The Fault in Our Stars controversy
2nd Segment - Everything's Fine written by Cecilia Rabess
3rd Segment - Bruno (part. 1) Short story written by the host (Lauren) and performed by the host.
TW: Mentions of rape and child abuse
