Ep. 5 | The Coho Effect, The Death of Z-Library, & Maybe Tomorrow

What's up ya'll? Thank you for tuning in to Episode 5 of Lauren's Library! Get comfortable because we have a lot to talk about. Segment 1: The Coho Effect- Colleen Hoover has the book community in the palm of her hands. I'd even venture to say that she is the Beyonce of Books. Segment 2: The Death of Z-Library - ZLibrary was the Limewire of books for a while until it was shut down back in 2022. Some people blame the Colleen Hoover fans for the death of this infamous website. Is it their fault or just an unlucky coincidence? Segment 3: Maybe Tomorrow- A short story I wrote one day on my lunch break. It's a really rough version, but I gave myself an hour to see what I could come up with.