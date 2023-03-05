Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy is a fun, thoughtful, candid conversation with trailblazers in sports about the joy/chaos of life and sports. More
Available Episodes
5 of 125
Episode 106: Becky Sauerbrunn
Two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist Becky Sauerbrunn joins Laughter Permitted to share what being a team player means to her (there's a great story involving the flute), the difference between a floor raiser and ceiling raiser and the leadership advice she received from Carla Overbeck. Becky also talks about the current state of the Portland Thorns in the wake of the Sally Yates report and what it will take for the USWNT to be successful in the upcoming World Cup. In the close of the show, Julie offers ideas on how to help high schoolers become leaders (she could have gone on for days).
Email Julie and Lynn your thoughts, questions and favorite Becky Sauerbrunn nicknames at [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
54:27
Episode 105: Carolyn Peck
Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Carolyn Peck shares hilarious stories about her mom at her basketball games, her thoughts on what coaches are wearing on the sidelines these days (Kim Mulkey might come up) and why she turned down Pat Summitt to attend Vanderbilt University. Carolyn also discusses being the first Black coach to win an NCAA women's basketball championship with Purdue in 1999 and tells the amazing backstory to the piece of net she gave to Dawn Staley.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/26/2023
1:09:18
Episode 104: Emma Hayes
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes OBE joins Laughter Permitted to discuss the joy she experienced covering the Euros for ESPN (a fire pit is involved!), her winding path to Chelsea (a clairvoyant is involved!) and how she finds time to recharge amidst the overstimulating profession of coaching (a Beyonce concert is on the calendar!). Plus, Emma does a deep dive into her emphasis on understanding the menstrual cycles of her players to improve their performance and keep them healthy (this is beyond fascinating!). In the close of the show, a listener inspires Julie to get after it.
Email Julie and Lynn at [email protected]!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/19/2023
58:37
Episode 103: Sister Jean
In honor of Laughter Permitted's 103rd episode, 103-year-old and Loyola University men's basketball team chaplain Sister Jean joins Laughter Permitted to share the secret to her longevity, the excitement she experienced during the Ramblers run to the Final Four in 2018 and why she finally decided to write her book, "Wake Up with Purpose: What I’ve Learned in My First 100 Years.” Sister Jean also discusses her love of working with college students and why she believes that talking with people ultimately shows us how much we have in common. Stay tuned for a blessing Sister Jean offers our Dope Village.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/12/2023
38:10
Episode 102: Sally Jenkins
Legendary sports journalist and author Sally Jenkins joins Laughter Permitted to discuss how she crafts her columns, the importance of exploring "what's bugging you" and the advice she gives to up-and-coming journalists. Sally also shares the impact Billie Jean King and Pat Summitt have had on her life and delves into stories from her latest book, "What Sports Teach Us about Work and Life," out June 6. In the close of the show, find out what happened when Julie played a round of golf with Mia Hamm and friends.
Send your questions to Julie and Lynn at [email protected]!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices