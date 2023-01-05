Last Days explores the final days of some of the biggest icons in sports and entertainment, breaking down precisely what led to the passing of figures who were ... More
Ep. 13 - Selena
On March 31, 1995, Selena – 23 years old and on the verge of superstardom – was shot and killed by her former employee and best friend, and the world was left to wonder why it had happened, and what might have been for one of the most beloved young artists in the history of music.
5/8/2023
23:57
Ep. 12 - Chadwick Boseman
At the height of the COVID lockdown, the world found out about the death of Chadwick Boseman from colon cancer from a heartbreaking post on social media. After a string of successful biopics and the enormous success of Black Panther, his sudden passing at the age of 43 from colon cancer shocked his fans and colleagues in the film community, who soon learned it was anything but sudden.
5/1/2023
24:26
Special Episode: Jerry Springer
On April 27, 2023, Jerry Springer died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79. Although one of the most controversial people in the history of television, his passing has been met with a tidal wave of affection that underscores the enormity of his impact on American culture.
4/28/2023
13:48
Ep. 11 - Heath Ledger
Young, handsome, and enormously talented, Heath Ledger was destined to be a superstar until his addiction to prescription meds took his life. But Ledger’s death was more complex – and perhaps more sinister - than anyone knew, and sparked an investigation into another huge Hollywood star who many still blame for his death.
4/24/2023
27:00
Ep. 10 - Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes
Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes burst onto the Atlanta music scene with her TLC bandmates back in the 90s, but her successes on the Billboard charts were often paired with a tumultuous personal life. Still, her sudden death in 2002 from a car accident in Honduras shocked the world and left many with more questions than answers.
