Land Stewardship Project's Ear to the Ground Podcast

Ear to the Ground 313: Walking & Talking
A pasture walk on the Nikki and Cody Meyer farm shows the value of farmer-to-farmer learning. More Information • LSP’s Soil Health & Grazing Web Page • Nikki Meyer’s Grazing YouTube Page • LSP’s 2023 Pasture Walk Schedule You can find LSP Ear to the Ground podcast episodes on Spotify, Pandora, iTunes, and other podcast… Read More →
8/4/2023
22:11
Ear to the Ground 312: Testing in Nature’s Image
Dr. Liz Haney says a truly regenerative farming system starts with a regenerative way of measuring soil health. More Information • LSP’s Soil Health Web Page • Soil Regen • The Haney Test for Soil Health • Land Stewardship Letter Article: Digging into a Soil Test You can find LSP Ear to the Ground podcast… Read More →
7/31/2023
20:05
Ear to the Ground 311: Mooching Means More
Humble Hands Harvest’s entry into agroforestry is being supported by its vegetable operation — setting the stage for a new approach to farming a rugged landscape long into the future. More Information • Humble Hands Harvest • Savanna Institute • Sustainable Iowa Land Trust (SILT) • LSP’s Farm Beginnings Course • Ear to the Ground podcast 227: From… Read More →
7/26/2023
26:44
Ear to the Ground 310: Healthy Farmers, Healthy Land
Paula Williams talks about why healthcare reform matters to LSP and its allies, and, after 15 years of hard work and organizing, what advances were made on the issue during a recent session of the Minnesota Legislature. More Information • LSP blog detailing recent healthcare wins at the Minnesota Legislature • LSP’s Healthcare Web Page • Ear… Read More →
6/14/2023
30:46
Ear to the Ground 309: Stewards of the Land
Two Puerto Rican filmmakers talk about Stewards of the Land/Serán las dueñas de la tierra, which documents the stories of three beginning farmers as they build relationships and find creative ways to access land to grow food for their communities. June 4 Screening & More Information • Click here to RSVP to the Minneapolis, Minn., film screening/discussion on Sunday,… Read More →
