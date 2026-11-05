Land of Laura: the Podcast about Laura Ingalls Wilder

Could you teach an entire US History course using only materials from the Little House book series and the life of its author, Laura Ingalls Wilder?

Historian Michelle McClellan, PhD, taught US History, women's history, and the history of medicine to all levels of college students for many years. As an avid Little House fan, in the classroom — particularly with small, honors-level classes —she sometimes found herself using examples from the Little House books and Laura Ingalls Wilder's life to illustrate various historical points to her students.

When she did, she noticed, her students perked up. They became more engaged. They became more engaged, she realized, because SHE was engaged.

That started her thinking: could she design an entire American History course around the Little House books and Laura Ingalls Wilder?

Why yes. Yes she could.

In this episode of Land of Laura, the first of two parts, Dr. McClellan lays out just how she would design that American History course. Using lenses of agriculture, gender, race, ethnicity, westward expansion, government oversight, railroads and more, she shows how over a century of information and experience related to Laura Ingalls Wilder and the Little House book series can tell the story of American history.