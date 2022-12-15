Lady Justice: Women of the Court

A podcast featuring three sitting women state Supreme Court justices discussing their experiences on their state‘s highest court. Featuring Justice Rhonda Wood ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 30
How We Work
In this episode, in honor of the Institute for Well-Being in Law, Lawyer Well-Being Week, the Lady Justices will discuss their judicial research and how it ties into attorney well-being.
Our Lady Justices share their unique approach in their respective positions to foster proactive support for change in lawyer well-being.
For more information on Lawyer Well-Being Week and access to wellness resources from the Institute for Lawyer Well-Being in Law,
WELL-BEING WEEK IN LAW - Institute For Well-Being In Law (lawyerwellbeing.net)
How We Read
http://greenbag.org/v24n3/v24n3_articles_wood_johnson.pdf
5/5/2023
41:45
Discussion Over Division
In this episode, the Lady Justices will discuss the power of civil discourse with special guest Director of the Liberty and Law Center, Assistant law professor with the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, JoAnn Koob.
According to the Antonin Scalia Law School, the Public Discourse Project is a cutting-edge program that seeks to ameliorate partisan divisiveness by fostering civil discourse among students and promoting civic virtue. In this episode, the lady Justices offer a double-feature experience. In part two, Justice Wood welcomes Arkansas attorney Hannah Bell, a Antonin Scalia Law School graduate, to a special post-episode interview about her first-hand student experience with Professor Koob and the Public Discourse Project. This special episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at how civil discourse provides pathways for discussion over division.
For more information about the Public Discourse Project, visit
https://libertycenter.gmu.edu/events/discussion-over-division/
4/26/2023
55:55
Public Confidence
In this episode, the Lady Justices will discuss the National Center for State Courts' survey on public confidence in the courts.
The judiciary can only exist with the trust and confidence of the people. Our Lady Justices delve into the importance of public confidence in the courts. They also detail how their respective courts work to improve confidence by managing trust and maintaining a culture that fosters integrity, transparency, and accountability for all.
National Center for State Courts' survey on public confidence in the courts
State of the State Courts - 2022 Poll Presentations (ncsc.org)
The Beauty of What Remains: How Our Greatest Fear Becomes Our Greatest Gift
https://read.amazon.com/kp/embed?asin=B08D8J4D8Z&preview=newtab&linkCode=kpe&ref_=cm_sw_r_kb_dp_88VX06CP4MYGGWA3TP98
3/15/2023
53:16
State v. Federal
In episode 24, the Lady Justices will discuss how state courts interact with federal courts. The Lady Justices also discuss judicial discipline and financial reporting in their states and the importance of public confidence in the court system.
Former Chief Justice McCormack of Michigan shares exciting news about her transition as Chief Justice to the next phase in her career.
2/6/2023
45:25
Subject-Matter Courts
In episode 23, the Lady Justices will discuss subject-matter division courts in their respective states, the different roles judges play, and sovereign immunity. The Lady Justices also share how acts of kindness have touched their lives recently.
A podcast featuring three sitting women state Supreme Court justices discussing their experiences on their state‘s highest court. Featuring Justice Rhonda Wood of Arkansas, Former Chief Justice Bridget McCormack of Michigan, and Chief Justice Beth Walker of West Virginia.