Lady Justice: Women of the Court

Public Confidence

In this episode, the Lady Justices will discuss the National Center for State Courts' survey on public confidence in the courts. The judiciary can only exist with the trust and confidence of the people. Our Lady Justices delve into the importance of public confidence in the courts. They also detail how their respective courts work to improve confidence by managing trust and maintaining a culture that fosters integrity, transparency, and accountability for all. National Center for State Courts' survey on public confidence in the courts State of the State Courts - 2022 Poll Presentations (ncsc.org) The Beauty of What Remains: How Our Greatest Fear Becomes Our Greatest Gift https://read.amazon.com/kp/embed?asin=B08D8J4D8Z&preview=newtab&linkCode=kpe&ref_=cm_sw_r_kb_dp_88VX06CP4MYGGWA3TP98