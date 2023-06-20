In the years following her time in the White House, Lady Bird Johnson spent countless hours detailing her life experiences with historians for the LBJ President... More
2. 'A bigger world'
The world opens up for Lady Bird when she leaves home for college. She starts to come into her own when she moves to Austin, meets new people and imagines a career in journalism. Her father sends her on a trip to the East Coast as a graduation gift. Her friend tries to set her up on a blind date during the trip with a charismatic Texan who works at the U.S. Capitol.
6/22/2023
42:21
1. 'Pretty as a Lady Bird'
A young girl grows up on the banks of Caddo Lake, deep in the East Texas woods. After suffering a personal loss at a young age, she finds solace in the natural world around her. Her nanny gives her a nickname that millions will someday come to know. Across the state, a boy comes of age in the Texas Hill Country, already developing a hunger for politics.
6/20/2023
52:31
Introducing 'Lady Bird'
In the years following her time in the White House, Lady Bird Johnson spent countless hours detailing her life experiences with historians for the LBJ Presidential Library. To bring her incredible story to life, host Jade Emerson unearthed those never-before-played audio files and interviewed historians, White House insiders and the people who knew and loved Claudia Alta “Lady Bird” Johnson. This intimate portrait begins deep in the woods in East Texas and follows her path as she transforms from a shy, quiet child to a powerful political advisor and a beloved Texas icon. “Lady Bird” is produced by The Drag, the production house behind the popular true crime podcast series “Darkness.”
