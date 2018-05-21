There is so much more to the elite sorority of first ladies than fashion and state dinners, and that is what Ladies, First and its lineup of guest experts will ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 12
Ep. 11 The Controversies of Julia Gardiner Tyler
The media loved airing Julia Gardiner Tyler’s dirty laundry and after leaving the White House she fought to reclaim her title of first lady. Dr. Christopher Leahy and his wife and fellow historian, Sharon Williams Leahy, spoke with us about one of America’s most vivacious and strong-minded first ladies.
7/12/2018
12:18
Ep. 10 Clementine Churchill: The Woman Behind the “British Bulldog”
Sir Winston Churchill remains one of the most well-known world leaders, but few realize the impact his wife had on his political career. Clementine Churchill both tamed and empowered the “British Bulldog”. We spoke with Sonia Purnell, author of Clementine: The Life of Mrs. Winston Churchill, to understand Clementine’s leadership and legacy.
6/21/2018
13:39
Ep. 9 Service Above Self– The Leadership of Barbara Bush
Barbara Bush’s dedication to faith, family, and friends captured the hearts of Americans. We sat down for a conversation with her daughter, Doro Bush Koch, to celebrate a first lady and family matriarch who had an unwavering devotion to the United States and a commitment to service over self.
6/7/2018
15:17
Ep. 8 The Celebrity Status of a First Lady
When Frances Clara Folsom married President Stephen Grover Cleveland on June 2nd, 1886, the media descended upon Washington. Frances garnered attention and scrutiny that no first family had seen before. A few years later, Edith Roosevelt, with six-children in tow, drew the line between her private and public life. We chatted with White House Historical Association Senior Historian Dr. Matthew Costello to understand the evolution of public intrigue around first spouses.
5/21/2018
11:23
Ep. 7 Dolley Madison, The Political Genius
Bridging political divides, Dolley Madison and her fellow political spouses taught our politicians a thing or two about civility, manners, and the art of conversation. We chatted with Massachusetts Historical Society President Dr. Catherine Allgor about our early first ladies, in particular, Dolley Madison.
There is so much more to the elite sorority of first ladies than fashion and state dinners, and that is what Ladies, First and its lineup of guest experts will explore. This podcast will take an informative and entertaining look at our first ladies’ legacies and how their leadership has shaped our nation and the international community.