Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Ladies, First in the App
Listen to Ladies, First in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Ladies, First

Ladies, First

Podcast Ladies, First
Podcast Ladies, First

Ladies, First

George W. Bush Presidential Center
add
There is so much more to the elite sorority of first ladies than fashion and state dinners, and that is what Ladies, First and its lineup of guest experts will ... More
Government
There is so much more to the elite sorority of first ladies than fashion and state dinners, and that is what Ladies, First and its lineup of guest experts will ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • Ep. 11 The Controversies of Julia Gardiner Tyler
    The media loved airing Julia Gardiner Tyler’s dirty laundry and after leaving the White House she fought to reclaim her title of first lady. Dr. Christopher Leahy and his wife and fellow historian, Sharon Williams Leahy, spoke with us about one of America’s most vivacious and strong-minded first ladies.
    7/12/2018
    12:18
  • Ep. 10 Clementine Churchill: The Woman Behind the “British Bulldog”
    Sir Winston Churchill remains one of the most well-known world leaders, but few realize the impact his wife had on his political career. Clementine Churchill both tamed and empowered the “British Bulldog”. We spoke with Sonia Purnell, author of Clementine: The Life of Mrs. Winston Churchill, to understand Clementine’s leadership and legacy.
    6/21/2018
    13:39
  • Ep. 9 Service Above Self– The Leadership of Barbara Bush
    Barbara Bush’s dedication to faith, family, and friends captured the hearts of Americans. We sat down for a conversation with her daughter, Doro Bush Koch, to celebrate a first lady and family matriarch who had an unwavering devotion to the United States and a commitment to service over self.
    6/7/2018
    15:17
  • Ep. 8 The Celebrity Status of a First Lady
    When Frances Clara Folsom married President Stephen Grover Cleveland on June 2nd, 1886, the media descended upon Washington. Frances garnered attention and scrutiny that no first family had seen before. A few years later, Edith Roosevelt, with six-children in tow, drew the line between her private and public life. We chatted with White House Historical Association Senior Historian Dr. Matthew Costello to understand the evolution of public intrigue around first spouses.
    5/21/2018
    11:23
  • Ep. 7 Dolley Madison, The Political Genius
    Bridging political divides, Dolley Madison and her fellow political spouses taught our politicians a thing or two about civility, manners, and the art of conversation. We chatted with Massachusetts Historical Society President Dr. Catherine Allgor about our early first ladies, in particular, Dolley Madison. 
    5/7/2018
    11:39

More Government podcasts

About Ladies, First

There is so much more to the elite sorority of first ladies than fashion and state dinners, and that is what Ladies, First and its lineup of guest experts will explore. This podcast will take an informative and entertaining look at our first ladies’ legacies and how their leadership has shaped our nation and the international community.
Podcast website

Listen to Ladies, First, The Necessary Conversation and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Ladies, First

Ladies, First

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Ladies, First: Podcasts in Family