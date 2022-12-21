Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
LAB LIFE
Air Force Materiel Command
Government
  • Lab Life - Episode 74: Hot Topics in Ceramics
    Dr. Lisa Rueschhoff and Dr. Matthew Dickerson from AFRL's Materials and Manufacturing Directorate discuss the power of polymers, high temperature ceramics and the impact materials research has on our everyday lives.
    5/19/2023
  • Lab Life - Episode 73: A "Tripp" through Aerospace Physiology
    Dr. Lloyd Tripp discusses aerospace physiology and his work within AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing. Listen as we navigate through Dr. Tripp’s fascinating 45 year career, including work with AFRL's Research Altitude Chambers and the only human rated centrifuge owned by the Department of Defense.
    4/7/2023
  • Lab Life - Episode 72: Trek to AFOSR
    Colonel Janelle Jackson, Deputy Director and Detachment 14 Commander of the Air Force Office Scientific Research (AFOSR), joins the podcast to discuss AFOSR's worldwide operations and the engineers, actors and family members who inspired her education and career.
    2/17/2023
  • Lab Life - Episode 71: Launching into 2023
    Join us as we launch into 2023 with Major General Heather Pringle, AFRL Commander. We discuss prior year successes, current priorities, Department of the Air Force Vanguards, Digital Thread and more in this episode.
    1/26/2023
  • Lab Life - Episode 70: Collaborate to Innovate
    Dr. Dan Berrigan and Dr. Lauren Ferguson join the podcast to discuss digital transformation, AFRL's Google pilot initiative and the mantra "collaborate to innovate."
    12/21/2022

About LAB LIFE

Supersonic flight. GPS. Space food. Big developments come out of the Air Force Research Laboratory. Lab Life brings you behind the scenes with the Air Force scientists, engineers and professionals who are developing tomorrow's technology, today.
