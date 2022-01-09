What's next for the Laboratory Response Network (LRN) response to monkeypox?

As the 2022 monkeypox outbreak began to spread around the globe, the Laboratory Response Network (LRN) was prepared with the appropriate test and experienced staff trained to perform it. These frontline responders were the first to test suspected monkeypox samples in the US and continue to be vital to this public health emergency response. As we move into the next phase of this response with commercial laboratories coming online to test patients, what is the role of the LRN? What role do public health laboratories, the largest segment of LRN labs, play? In this episode, two key APHL leaders answer these questions and more: Dr. Ewa King, chief program officer, and Chris Mangal, director of public health preparedness and response. Links: The LRN’s job is to prepare, detect and respond. But what exactly does that mean? APHL Monkeypox Response U.S. Monkeypox Outbreak 2022: Situation Summary (CDC)