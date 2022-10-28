The Los Angeles Department of Public Health's vision is simple: healthy people in healthy communities. The LA Public Health Podcast delivers news, updates, and ... More
Save a life with hands-only CPR
Hands-Only CPR carried out by a bystander has been shown to be as effective as CPR with breaths in the first few minutes during an out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest for an adult victim, and learning hands-only CPR increases the chances of a bystander taking action in a cardiac emergency. In this episode, Steve is joined by Stella Fogleman, Director of the Emergency Preparedness Response Division in the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, to discuss this easy-to-learn and potentially life-saving technique.
Links discussed during the show:
DPH Heart Heroes
Heart Heroes fact sheet
Coping with stress and need some help? The Department of Mental Health has online resources.
6/13/2023
22:08
Vaccine safety for young children
In June of 2022, the Food and Drug Administration approved COVID-19 vaccines for young children age 6 months to 5 years old. Yet only 12% of children age 6 months to 4 years have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Disparities exist among children of color, with only 6% of Black children and 5% of Latino children in LA County receiving at least one dose, compared to 22% of Asian children, 19% of White children, and 15% of American Indian and Alaska Native children. Dr. Nava Yeganeh, Medical Director of Vaccine Preventable Disease Control in the Acute Communicable Disease Control Program in the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, joins to discuss vaccine safety and how families can access COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for their children.
Links discussed during the show:
www.VaccinateLACounty.com
LA Public Health Vaccine Call Center: (833) 540-0473
LA Public Health's Homebound Vaccination Program
Coping with stress during the COVID-19 pandemic? The Department of Mental Health has online resources to help.
3/21/2023
18:12
Elder care and COVID
Older adults are at increased risk for severe illness or even death from COVID-19, and risk increases with age. In this episode, Steve is joined by Dr. Chandana Das, Lead Physician with the Healthcare Outreach Unit in the Department of Public Health and Dr. Pingting Nie, who is the Associate Chief of the Healthcare Outreach Unit in the Acute Communicable Disease Control Program in the Los Angeles Department of Public Health.
Links discussed during the show:
Find out where to get a COVID vaccine in Los Angeles County
In-home vaccinations are available through this online form.
Coping with stress? The Department of Mental Health has online resources to help.
2/9/2023
44:40
The flu...and where to get a flu shot
This holiday season we are seeing high rates of influenza – the flu – as well as RSV and COVID-19. In this episode we are joined by Dr. Prabhu Gounder, Medical Director of the Respiratory Diseases Unit in the Communicable Diseases Control Program and Elizabeth Traub, Viral Respiratory Diseases Epidemiologist, who share about the flu season, flu shots, and how to best keep our families and ourselves healthy.
Links discussed during the show:
Find out where to go to get a flu shot in LA County
Acute Communicable Disease Control (ACDC) Homepage
ACDC Flu Information
LA County Influenza Surveillance Reports
Coping with stress? The Department of Mental Health has online resources to help.
12/20/2022
35:47
Fentanyl, Opioids, and ”Fentapills”
In this episode Steve is joined by Dr. Gary Tsai, Director or the Division of Substance Abuse Prevention and Control in the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and Ed Ternan, who together with his wife Mary founded Song for Charlie, a national family-run nonprofit charity dedicated to raising awareness about “fentapills” - fake pills made of fentanyl.
Links discussed during the show:
Get help online at www.recoverla.org
Find treatment services now by calling (844) 804-7500
Visit Song for Charlie at www.songforcharlie.org
Connect with others who have lost a loved one to overdose at www.grasphelp.org
Coping with stress? The Department of Mental Health has online resources to help.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health's vision is simple: healthy people in healthy communities. The LA Public Health Podcast delivers news, updates, and compelling stories from the largest public health jurisdiction in North America, working every day to achieve health equity for more than 10 million Angelenos in every corner of Los Angeles County and beyond.