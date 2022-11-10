A politics podcast for people who live in Los Angeles. Hosted by Scott Frazier, Rachel Reyes and Curbed's Alissa Walker. More
The Sound and the Nury
Scott, Alissa, and Rachel talk about the CD 6 primary results, Mark Ridley-Thomas's conviction and where that leaves the people of CD 10, allegations of a toxic workplace in the City Controller's office, and the "New LA" of Karen Bass's first State of the City.
4/22/2023
1:36:38
The Tortoise and the Mayor
Scott, Alissa, and Rachel are back! In this episode: the CD 6 special election and which candidate is the most "not Nury," the fence finally coming down at Echo Park Lake, awaiting the verdict for the Mark Ridley-Thomas trial, and a final sendoff to now-Ambassador Eric Garcetti.
3/31/2023
1:37:00
End of the Year Special Episode
It’s the end of the year! It’s the end of the Garcetti era! It’s unfortunately still not the end of Kevin de León’s tenure as councilmember! Scott, Alissa, and Rachel recap the end of 2022 — including election results and the promises of a new and slightly more progressive council — and make predictions for 2023.
12/29/2022
1:53:23
Emergency Episode: The Fed Tapes
Scott, Alissa, and Rachel discuss the already-infamous leaked recordings of Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmember Kevin de León, Councilmember Gil Cedillo, and LA Labor Federation president Ron Herrera. Let’s get into the language, the fallout, and the implications of City Hall’s world-shocking scandal.
10/11/2022
2:08:41
LA Podcast Talks Primary Election Results
Now that all the votes have been counted, and the results certified, Alissa, Scott, and Rachel sit down to talk about what happened in Los Angeles City's June 7th Primary Nominating Election.Listen to Eunisses Hernandez on LA Podcast 141: Sans SheriffApple Podcast Link.Spotify Link.