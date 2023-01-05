Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
La Lucha is Real

Podcast La Lucha is Real
Angel Robles and Edith Martinez
Un poquito de todo! Hosted by Angel Robles and Edith Martinez
Un poquito de todo! Hosted by Angel Robles and Edith Martinez

  • Ep 22 - Q&A, Spilling the Tea, Honest Advice
    Hola amigos! In this episode, we answer your questions submitted through Instagram to get to know us a little better. Follow us on Instagram @LaLuchaisRealPodcast
    5/1/2023
    1:18:48
  • Ep 21 - Asking For Permission to Go Out w/ Mexican Parents, First Heartbreak, Father Trauma
    Hola amigos! In this episode, we talk about asking permission to go out in a Mexican household, Angel's first heartbreak, and father trauma. Follow us on Instagram @LaLuchaIsRealPodcast
    4/24/2023
    1:18:45
  • Ep 20 - Peso Pluma replacing Bad Bunny?, Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse, Imposter Syndrom, and More!
    Hola amigos! In this episode, we talk about Peso Pluma, surviving a zombie apocalypse, imposter syndrome as first gen, and more! Hope you all enjoy it!
    4/17/2023
    1:10:07
  • Ep 19 - Going Viral on TikTok, Responding to Negativity, Identity Crisis Being First Gen
    Hola amigos! In this episode, we talk about our experience going viral on TikTok, responding to negativity, and having an identity crisis as a First Gen.
    4/10/2023
    1:04:41
  • Ep 18 - No Sabo? *First Friday Special*
    Hola amigos! In this episode, we put our Spanish to the test. Tune in to see if we are No Sabo or Si Sabo! Follow us on Instagram @LaLuchaIsRealPodcast
    4/7/2023
    42:37

About La Lucha is Real

Un poquito de todo! Hosted by Angel Robles and Edith Martinez
