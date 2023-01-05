La Lucha is Real
Angel Robles and Edith Martinez
Un poquito de todo!
Hosted by Angel Robles and Edith Martinez More
Ep 22 - Q&A, Spilling the Tea, Honest Advice
Hola amigos! In this episode, we answer your questions submitted through Instagram to get to know us a little better. Follow us on Instagram @LaLuchaisRealPodcast
Ep 21 - Asking For Permission to Go Out w/ Mexican Parents, First Heartbreak, Father Trauma
Hola amigos! In this episode, we talk about asking permission to go out in a Mexican household, Angel's first heartbreak, and father trauma. Follow us on Instagram @LaLuchaIsRealPodcast
Ep 20 - Peso Pluma replacing Bad Bunny?, Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse, Imposter Syndrom, and More!
Hola amigos! In this episode, we talk about Peso Pluma, surviving a zombie apocalypse, imposter syndrome as first gen, and more! Hope you all enjoy it!
Ep 19 - Going Viral on TikTok, Responding to Negativity, Identity Crisis Being First Gen
Hola amigos! In this episode, we talk about our experience going viral on TikTok, responding to negativity, and having an identity crisis as a First Gen.
Ep 18 - No Sabo? *First Friday Special*
Hola amigos! In this episode, we put our Spanish to the test. Tune in to see if we are No Sabo or Si Sabo! Follow us on Instagram @LaLuchaIsRealPodcast
