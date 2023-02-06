Stone Gossard on the Final Brad Album and Next Pearl Jam LP

Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard catches up with Kyle Meredith, providing insights into his upcoming final album with his band Brad, titled In the Moment That You're Born as well as the 30th anniversary reissue of their debut LP, Shame. Gossard reflects on the passing of lead singer Shawn Smith and reveals how he drew inspiration from NWA and Ice Cube for his guitar work. He also discusses the contrasting experiences of recording Shame compared to Pearl Jam's Ten, Temple of the Dog's self-titled album, and Nirvana's Nevermind. Gossard delves into the early 90s recording sessions behind these iconic records, including 1993's VS and how they connect to the new Brad album, which features a cover of Malfunkshun, Andrew Wood's pre-Mother Love Bone band. Additionally, he shares insights on the 25th anniversary of Pearl Jam's Yield the unreleased songs from that album and the possibility of a Lost Dogs Vol. 2. Gossard also provides an update on the next Pearl Jam album, which is being produced by Andrew Watt, a passionate fan of PJ and Soundgarden, known for his work with Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. Watt is reportedly pushing for a more immediate and possibly classic sound for the upcoming release.Listen to Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard chat about all this and more in the new episode or watch via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.