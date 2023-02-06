Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Kyle Meredith With...
Consequence Podcast Network
Kyle Meredith With... is an interview series in which WFPK&#39;s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of artists. Meredith digs deep to find out how their wor... More
MusicMusic InterviewsSociety & CultureTV & FilmFilm InterviewsComedy
Kyle Meredith With... is an interview series in which WFPK&#39;s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of artists. Meredith digs deep to find out how their wor... More

  • Inhaler on Nostalgia, Special Hats, and the Songwriting Tricks of Dylan & The Beatles
    Inhaler sat down to talk with Kyle Meredith about their sophomore album, Cuts & Bruises, and the nostalgia that runs through its lyrics. Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Josh Jenkinson, & Ryan McMahon discuss the songwriting tricks of Bob Dylan and The Beatles, giving a nod to David Bowie’s “Fashion,” and what could happen with the leftover songs from the session. The Irish band also gives us the backstory of their fans making special hats for each gig and how audiences enjoy the imperfections in music.Listen to Inhaler chat about all this and more in the new episode or watch via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/7/2023
    20:40
  • Stone Gossard on the Final Brad Album and Next Pearl Jam LP
    Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard catches up with Kyle Meredith, providing insights into his upcoming final album with his band Brad, titled In the Moment That You're Born as well as the 30th anniversary reissue of their debut LP, Shame. Gossard reflects on the passing of lead singer Shawn Smith and reveals how he drew inspiration from NWA and Ice Cube for his guitar work. He also discusses the contrasting experiences of recording Shame compared to Pearl Jam's Ten, Temple of the Dog's self-titled album, and Nirvana's Nevermind. Gossard delves into the early 90s recording sessions behind these iconic records, including 1993's VS and how they connect to the new Brad album, which features a cover of Malfunkshun, Andrew Wood's pre-Mother Love Bone band. Additionally, he shares insights on the 25th anniversary of Pearl Jam's Yield the unreleased songs from that album and the possibility of a Lost Dogs Vol. 2. Gossard also provides an update on the next Pearl Jam album, which is being produced by Andrew Watt, a passionate fan of PJ and Soundgarden, known for his work with Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. Watt is reportedly pushing for a more immediate and possibly classic sound for the upcoming release.Listen to Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard chat about all this and more in the new episode or watch via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/5/2023
    42:29
  • Nico Tortorella and Xavier Clyde on the Addiction, Queer Relationships, & 2002 Indie Rock of City On Fire
    Nico Tortorella and Xavier Clyde join Kyle Meredith to talk about Apple TV+’s City On Fire. The actors discuss how opposites attract within their characters, carrying the weight of the scenes throughout the production, and telling the stories of addiction, queer relationships, and class struggle from a 2002 perspective. Tortorella and Clyde also dig into the show’s music, from the early aughts indie rock that plays throughout to the original songs written for Nico’s character and the band he fronts, and how the post-911 trauma that made its way into those songs is being represented once again in the aftermath of the pandemic.Listen to Nico Tortorella and Xavier Clyde chat about all this and more in the new episode or watch via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/2/2023
    17:59
  • Cowboy Junkies Margo Timmins on Death, Loss, Nature, and the Sharon sessions
    Cowboy Junkies’ Margo Timmins joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s new LP, Such Ferocious Beauty, and how it tells the story of dealing with their father’s death after living with dementia. The lead singer details how she finds her way into the songs after brother and bandleader Michael Timmins write the songs, as well as their shared memories, the role nature plays in the LP, the finality of death, and the fear and dread that comes from watching too much television and news. On the less morbid side, Timmins also talks about the band’s long-lost album, Sharon, which was just released after over 30 years in the vault, and what else might still be waiting to eventually see the light of day.Listen to Cowboy Junkies’ Margo Timmins chat about all this and more in the new episode or watch via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/31/2023
    29:32
  • Illenium on Remixing Taylor Swift, Rocking Out with Avril Lavigne, & His Linkin Park and BMTH Inspired Prequel LP
    Illenium joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his new self-titled album. Nicholas Miller tells us why the album is a prequel to his first trilogy, calling back to early favorite bands like Linkin Park and Blink 182, and rocking out on this new LP with Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker. The DJ/songwriter also discusses remixing Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero, going bigger on his latest tour, and partnering with End Overdose.Listen to Illenium chat about all this and more in the new episode or watch via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/29/2023
    24:36

About Kyle Meredith With...

Kyle Meredith With... is an interview series in which WFPK&#39;s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of artists. Meredith digs deep to find out how their work is made and where their journey is going. From legendary artists to the newer class, from musicians to film &amp; television stars, you&#39;ll hear about the things you were always curious about from all of your favorites. 

