Cowboy Junkies Margo Timmins on Death, Loss, Nature, and the Sharon sessions
Cowboy Junkies' Margo Timmins joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the band's new LP, Such Ferocious Beauty, and how it tells the story of dealing with their father's death after living with dementia. The lead singer details how she finds her way into the songs after brother and bandleader Michael Timmins write the songs, as well as their shared memories, the role nature plays in the LP, the finality of death, and the fear and dread that comes from watching too much television and news. On the less morbid side, Timmins also talks about the band's long-lost album, Sharon, which was just released after over 30 years in the vault, and what else might still be waiting to eventually see the light of day.