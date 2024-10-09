When Kubernetes and Go don't work well together, with Emin Laletović

Discover how a seemingly simple 502 error in Kubernetes can uncover complex interactions between Go and containerized environments.Emin Laletović, a solution architect at Hybird Technologies, shares his experience debugging a production issue in which a specific API endpoint failed due to out-of-memory errors.He walks through the systematic investigation process, from initial log checks to uncovering the root cause in Go's memory management within Kubernetes.You will learn:How Go's garbage collector interacts with Kubernetes resource limits, potentially leading to unexpected OOMKilled errors.The importance of the GOMEMLIMIT environment variable in Go 1.19+ for managing memory usage in containerized environments.Debugging techniques for memory-related issues in Kubernetes, including GODEBUG for garbage collector tracing.Considerations for optimizing Go applications in Kubernetes, balancing performance and resource utilization.