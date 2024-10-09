Rebuilding my homelab: suffering as service, with Xe iaso
Xe Iaso shares their journey in building a "compute as a faucet" home lab where infrastructure becomes invisible and tasks can be executed without manual intervention. The discussion covers everything from operating system selection to storage architecture and secure access patterns.You will learn:How to evaluate operating systems for your home lab — from Rocky Linux to Talos Linux, and why minimal, immutable operating systems are gaining traction.How to implement a three-tier storage strategy combining Longhorn (replicated storage), NFS (bulk storage), and S3 (cloud storage) to handle different workload requirements.How to secure your home lab with certificate-based authentication, WireGuard VPN, and proper DNS configuration while protecting your home IP address.SponsorThis episode is sponsored by Nutanix — innovate faster with a complete and open cloud-native stack for all your apps and data anywhere.
The hater's guide to Kubernetes, with Paul Butler
If you're trying to make sense of when to use Kubernetes and when to avoid it, this episode offers a practical perspective based on real-world experience running production workloads.Paul Butler, founder of Jamsocket, discusses how to identify necessary vs unnecessary complexity in Kubernetes and explains how his team successfully runs production workloads by being selective about which features they use.You will learn:The three compelling reasons to use Kubernetes are managing multiple services across machines, defining infrastructure as code, and leveraging built-in redundancy.Why to be cautious with features like CRDs, StatefulSets, and Helm and how to evaluate if you really need them.How to stay on the "happy path" in Kubernetes by focusing on stable and simple resources like Deployments, Services, and ConfigMaps.When to consider alternatives like Google Cloud Run for simpler deployments that don't need the full complexity of KubernetesSponsorThis episode is sponsored by Syntasso, the creators of Kratix, a framework for building composable internal developer platforms
Kubernetes webhooks explained and Aspect Oriented Programming, with Gordon Myers
This episode explores Admission Controllers and Webhooks with Gordon Myers, who shares his experience implementing webhook solutions in production. Gordon explains the lifecycle of Kubernetes API requests and how webhooks can intercept and modify resources before they are stored in etcd.You will learn:How the Kubernetes API processes requests through authentication, authorization, and Admission Controllers.The difference between Validating and Mutating webhooks and how to implement them using JSON Patch.Best practices for testing webhooks and avoiding common pitfalls that can break cluster deployments.Real-world examples of webhook implementations, including injecting secrets from HashiCorp Vault into containers.SponsorThis episode is sponsored by Learnk8s — get started on your Kubernetes journey through comprehensive online, in-person or remote training.
98% faster data imports in deployment previews, with Nick Nikitas
Are you facing challenges with pre-production environments in Kubernetes?This KubeFM episode shows how to implement efficient deployment previews and solve data seeding bottlenecks.Nick Nikitas, Senior Platform Engineer at Blueground, shares how his team transformed their static pre-production environments into dynamic previews using ArgoCD Application Sets, Wave and Velero.He explains their journey from managing informal environment sharing between teams to implementing a scalable preview system that reduced environment creation time from 19 minutes to 25 seconds.You will learn:How to implement GitOps-based preview environments with Argo CD Application Sets and PR generators for automatic environment creation and cleanup.How to control cloud costs with TTL-based termination and FIFO queues to manage the number of active preview environments.How to optimize data seeding using Velero, AWS EBS snapshots, and Kubernetes PVC management to achieve near-instant environment creation.SponsorThis episode is sponsored by Loft Labs — simplify Kubernetes with vCluster, the leading solution for Kubernetes multi-tenancy and cost savings.
When Kubernetes and Go don't work well together, with Emin Laletović
Discover how a seemingly simple 502 error in Kubernetes can uncover complex interactions between Go and containerized environments.Emin Laletović, a solution architect at Hybird Technologies, shares his experience debugging a production issue in which a specific API endpoint failed due to out-of-memory errors.He walks through the systematic investigation process, from initial log checks to uncovering the root cause in Go's memory management within Kubernetes.You will learn:How Go's garbage collector interacts with Kubernetes resource limits, potentially leading to unexpected OOMKilled errors.The importance of the GOMEMLIMIT environment variable in Go 1.19+ for managing memory usage in containerized environments.Debugging techniques for memory-related issues in Kubernetes, including GODEBUG for garbage collector tracing.Considerations for optimizing Go applications in Kubernetes, balancing performance and resource utilization.SponsorThis episode is sponsored by StormForge – Double your Kubernetes resource utilization and unburden developers from sizing complexity with the first HPA-compatible vertical pod rightsizing solution. Try it for free.