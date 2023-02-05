Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Talk Radio 1080 (WKJK-AM)
Matt Jones and the KSR crew bring you the latest in UK news and views Mon.-Fri. from 10 to noon. More
  • 2023-05-04- KSR - Hour 2
    Matt, Ryan, and Shannon talk Hunter Dickinson commiting to Kansas, Lance Ware entering the transfer portal, and the possibility of Oscar coming back for a 3rd year.
    5/4/2023
    44:41
  • 2023-05-04- KSR - Hour 1
    Matt, Ryan, and Shannon talk Hunter Dickinson's commitment decision and all the latest news.
    5/4/2023
    44:10
  • 2023-05-03- KSR - Hour 2
    Ryan, Drew, and Shannon talk all the latest UK sports news, 10 year olds working in Kentucky McDonald's, and take your phone calls.
    5/3/2023
    44:52
  • 2023-05-03- KSR - Hour 1
    Ryan, Drew, and Shannon talk the latest Hunter Dickinson recruitment news, Randall Cobb going to the Jets and John Calipari orders chicken fingers at Jeff Ruby's.
    5/3/2023
    44:37
  • 2023-05-02- KSR - Hour 2
    Matt, Ryan, and Shannon talk Hunter Dickinson scoop and are joined by his podcast partner Marty Mush. Plus, all the latest UK sports news.
    5/2/2023
    44:45

Matt Jones and the KSR crew bring you the latest in UK news and views Mon.-Fri. from 10 to noon.
