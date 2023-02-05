KSR
Talk Radio 1080 (WKJK-AM)
Matt Jones and the KSR crew bring you the latest in UK news and views Mon.-Fri. from 10 to noon. More
Matt Jones and the KSR crew bring you the latest in UK news and views Mon.-Fri. from 10 to noon. More
Available Episodes
5 of 1000
2023-05-04- KSR - Hour 2
Matt, Ryan, and Shannon talk Hunter Dickinson commiting to Kansas, Lance Ware entering the transfer portal, and the possibility of Oscar coming back for a 3rd year.
2023-05-04- KSR - Hour 1
Matt, Ryan, and Shannon talk Hunter Dickinson's commitment decision and all the latest news.
2023-05-03- KSR - Hour 2
Ryan, Drew, and Shannon talk all the latest UK sports news, 10 year olds working in Kentucky McDonald's, and take your phone calls.
2023-05-03- KSR - Hour 1
Ryan, Drew, and Shannon talk the latest Hunter Dickinson recruitment news, Randall Cobb going to the Jets and John Calipari orders chicken fingers at Jeff Ruby's.
2023-05-02- KSR - Hour 2
Matt, Ryan, and Shannon talk Hunter Dickinson scoop and are joined by his podcast partner Marty Mush. Plus, all the latest UK sports news.
About KSR
Matt Jones and the KSR crew bring you the latest in UK news and views Mon.-Fri. from 10 to noon.Podcast website
Listen to KSR, The Sky Sports Football Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
KSR
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
KSR: Podcasts in Family
News, Society & Culture, Business
Dead Doctors Don't Lie Radio
Health & Fitness
News, News Commentary, Comedy, Comedy Interviews
Talk Radio - Podcast Luyện Nghe Tiếng Hàn
Education, Language Learning
Fearless Fabulous You TIPS
Health & Fitness, Fitness, Alternative Health
Love Your Body, Love Your Life
Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality, Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Fitness, Alternative Health