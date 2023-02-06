Live Q&A - Is It Ok to Walk Away from Friendships?

In this week's Live Q&A, Kris Vallotton and Alley answer questions on dealing with spiritual warfare in the fight to live nobly, navigating forgiveness and building healthy community. They discuss how to lovingly confront fellow believers who are not acting Christ-like and encourage men to embrace the biblical principles of pursuit. 0:00 Intro 3:38 Uprising and Nobility: How to Deal with Spiritual Warfare? 10:30 If I have forgiven someone but I still feel sad or angry when I think about the person, have I left a door open? 12:33 I just moved to a new state. What is the best way to build healthy community? 18:43 How do you call your brother or sister in Christ out in love if you see them not acting Christ-like? 21:31 In some cultures where men are more passive and holding back, how do you encourage them to come to biblical principles on men being initiators, besides being protectors and providers? 25:23 When is it ok to walk away from friendship? Is there a time to walk away from friendship? 30:08 How do we set boundaries with people that are not receiving of boundaries? 35:38 What does it mean to let the dead bury the dead? 37:52 Prayer