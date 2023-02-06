Kris Vallotton is the senior associate leader of Bethel Church in Redding California and has served on Bill Johnson’s apostolic team for more than thirty-three ... More
Live Q&A - God's Silence in Your Life is an Invitation into Community
In this week’s Live Q&A, Kris Vallotton and Alley answer questions on how to navigate seasons where the Lord seems silent, growing in prophetic leadership and the importance of prophetic mentors. They discuss how free will and sovereignty work together in the prophetic and share their anticipation for this years School of the Prophets.
6/12/2023
25:23
Sermon - Your Words Create Worlds
In this throwback session from the School of the Prophets in August 2007 at Bethel Church in Redding, CA, Kris Vallotton delivers an impactful teaching on the truth that our words have the power to create worlds and highlights the connection between faith and action. He explores the concept of calling things that are not as though they are, revealing the transformative potential of prophetic proclamations to change history. Addressing the role of a prophet, he underscores the importance of equipping the Church to prophesy and emphasizes the need for prophets to seek God's perspective in every situation and prioritize covenant community.
6/9/2023
1:11:12
Sermon - Do You Believe in Providence?
In this throwback message from December 27th, 2019, at Bethel Church in Redding, CA, Kris Vallotton talks about kairos seasons where God’s sovereign providence is displayed. He reminds us of the significance of recognizing these moments and challenges us to to align our hearts to this move of God.
6/2/2023
42:35
Live Q&A - Is It Ok to Walk Away from Friendships?
In this week’s Live Q&A, Kris Vallotton and Alley answer questions on dealing with spiritual warfare in the fight to live nobly, navigating forgiveness and building healthy community. They discuss how to lovingly confront fellow believers who are not acting Christ-like and encourage men to embrace the biblical principles of pursuit.
0:00 Intro
3:38 Uprising and Nobility: How to Deal with Spiritual Warfare?
10:30 If I have forgiven someone but I still feel sad or angry when I think about the person, have I left a door open?
12:33 I just moved to a new state. What is the best way to build healthy community?
18:43 How do you call your brother or sister in Christ out in love if you see them not acting Christ-like?
21:31 In some cultures where men are more passive and holding back, how do you encourage them to come to biblical principles on men being initiators, besides being protectors and providers?
25:23 When is it ok to walk away from friendship? Is there a time to walk away from friendship?
30:08 How do we set boundaries with people that are not receiving of boundaries?
35:38 What does it mean to let the dead bury the dead?
37:52 Prayer
5/25/2023
39:41
Sermon - We were Born for a Fight
In this message from May 21st, 2023, at Bethel Church in Redding, CA, Kris Vallotton shares a powerful sermon about the fight for nobility. With a resounding call to action, he challenges us to move from defense to offense and shift from a victim to a victor mindset. Drawing inspiration from the story of Esther, he highlights the significance of embracing our divine placement in this time and season and reminds us that were born for such a time as this.
Kris Vallotton is the senior associate leader of Bethel Church in Redding California and has served on Bill Johnson’s apostolic team for more than thirty-three years. He has written seven books including the best-selling, Supernatural Ways of Royalty. Kris Vallotton’s revelatory insight and humorous delivery make him a much sought-after international conference speaker. Kris is the co-founder and senior overseer of the Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry, which has grown to more than thirteen hundred full-time students in thirteen years. He is also the founder and president of Moral Revolution, an organization dedicated to cultural transformation. This podcast is a collection of his sermons that he's made available to the public.