Koko Sleep - Kids Bedtime Stories & Meditations

Welcome to Koko Sleep 🐨 a podcast of original bedtime stories and meditations for children, designed to make bedtime a dream.
Kids & Family

  Hector & Sunny Meet The King 🐶👑 Bedtime Story
    In tonight's story, Hector and Sunny take a trip to London with their owners. Their day in the busy city begins with a walk through a large park and the dogs soon get swept up in the special celebrations marking the coronation of King Charles the Third! Abbe, as always, will start tonight's episode with a quick introduction to help your little ones get cosy before she begins reading the relaxing bedtime story, written especially for children and accompanied by calming sleep music.
    5/1/2023
    39:28
  Seven Sleepy Sheep 🐑🌛 Kids Lullaby Story
    In tonight's story, we join seven sleepy sheep, wandering through the night, looking for a place to sleep beneath the soft moonlight. 🌙 Abbe, as always, will start tonight's episode with a quick introduction to help your little ones get cosy before she begins reading the relaxing bedtime story, written especially for children and accompanied by calming sleep music.
    4/27/2023
    36:00
  PREMIUM - Jupiter Twins: The Forgetful Griffin 🪄✨
    In tonight's Premium story, exclusively for Koko Club Members, we meet up once more with our magical friends, the Jupiter Twins! Tonight, they meet a forgetful Griffin, who looks after lost things in special lockers. Unfortunately, the Griffin has forgotten her notebook full of password clues to open the lockers! It's up to Lily and Jake to help the forgetful Griffin retrace her steps, and recover her lost book. Abbe, as always, will start tonight's episode with a quick introduction to help your little ones get cosy before she begins reading the relaxing bedtime story, written especially for children and accompanied by calming sleep music.
    4/26/2023
    4:08
  Pippie The Flying Piggie 🐷🦋 Children's Bedtime Story
    In tonight's story, we meet a little piggie who's quite unlike the others. This pig can fly! Her name is Pippie, and although she stands out from the usual feathered contestants, she has decided to join a flying race, to prove that she can fly as beautifully as a bird. Abbe, as always, will start tonight's episode with a quick introduction to help your little ones get cosy before she begins reading the relaxing bedtime story, written especially for children and accompanied by calming sleep music.
    4/24/2023
    38:29
  Rewind - The Magician's Rabbit 🪄🐰 Kids Bedtime Story
    In tonight's specially selected Koko Rewind, we meet Maggie and her best friend, a white fluffy rabbit called Marshmallow. Maggie is a magician and her bunny friend is always there to help whenever Maggie puts on a magic show. Marshmallow is happy to be an assistant, but one day he is given the chance to be a magician too. Abbe, as always, will start tonight's episode with a quick introduction to help your little ones get cosy before she begins reading the relaxing bedtime story, written especially for children and accompanied by calming sleep music.
    4/20/2023
    36:49

About Koko Sleep - Kids Bedtime Stories & Meditations

Welcome to Koko Sleep 🐨 a podcast of original bedtime stories and meditations for children, designed to make bedtime a dream. Hosted by Abbe Opher 🎙 possibly the world's biggest fan of bedtime stories, Koko Sleep has been designed to help children relax and float off to sleep faster than ever! Throughout the series 📖 the magical sleep meditations & short stories will be delivered in a relaxed, audiobook style, with calming Sleep music.
