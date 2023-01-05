Koko Sleep - Kids Bedtime Stories & Meditations

PREMIUM - Jupiter Twins: The Forgetful Griffin 🪄✨

In tonight's Premium story, exclusively for Koko Club Members, we meet up once more with our magical friends, the Jupiter Twins! Tonight, they meet a forgetful Griffin, who looks after lost things in special lockers. Unfortunately, the Griffin has forgotten her notebook full of password clues to open the lockers! It's up to Lily and Jake to help the forgetful Griffin retrace her steps, and recover her lost book. Abbe, as always, will start tonight's episode with a quick introduction to help your little ones get cosy before she begins reading the relaxing bedtime story, written especially for children and accompanied by calming sleep music. This magical mix will help your kids sleep tight, all through the night. Narrator 🎙️ Abbe Opher Author ✍️ Gillian Rogerson