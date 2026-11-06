Everyone has a podcast, but Vinnie Paz finally has one about the thing that changed his life: Music.

“Pop the Trunk” is Vinnie’s first podcast where he’s actually going to talk about music and all the different realms it touches from pop culture to sports, movies, books...it’ll be a free-flowing conversation from his scattered brain. So, come join Vinnie , Brendan, and Billy for what’ll be an unhinged tour through a wide range of topics that all started with a career in music that is one of the more unlikely DIY success stories.