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240 episodes
- Thirty years ago, a 300-copy vinyl order changed everything. Professor Pablo, a lifelong friend and one of the original architects behind Jedi Mind Tricks, joins the show to mark the anniversary of the Amber Probe EP. The conversation goes back to basement letterheads, pay-to-play compilations, broken samplers, and the moment a homemade release started shipping coast to coast. It’s a look at what it took to build an independent label in mid-’90s Philly with no blueprint, no backing, and nobody to call for help.
- The comments section had a lot to say about last episode, so the crew responds: what was misunderstood, who clearly didn’t finish listening, and why the conversation still matters. Then it’s all Halloween, with horror picks worth your time, overhyped flops to skip, childhood trick-or-treat mischief, and costume plans for the 31st.
📬 mailbag@popthetrunkpod.com
📸 IG: @popthetrunk.pod
🛒 Merch: VinniePaz.com
Goretex aka Lord Goat Joins Vinnie Paz | Tour Horror Stories, Portals & Brooklyn Lore | Ep 35 | Pop the Trunk10/21/2026 | 1h 46 mins.Brooklyn’s own Goretex of Non Phixion, aka Lord Goat, joins Vinnie and the guys on this week’s episode. Vin and Gore are two road dogs who go back decades and swap stories that never made it into interviews: haunted hotel rooms in Germany, a dinner in Italy that turns into a time warp, lost luggage that defies the odds, and a backstage night in Oslo nobody should’ve survived. Then it’s back to Canarsie and Flatlands, where Gore grew up around some of the neighborhood’s darkest lore. All that and more on Episode 35 of Pop the Trunk with Vinnie Paz.
📬 mailbag@popthetrunkpod.com
📸 IG: @popthetrunk.pod
🛒 Merch: VinniePaz.com
- The guys tackle whether white boys are guests in hip-hop, and the answer is more uncomfortable than yes or no. It starts at the roots: rock and roll, doo-wop, the Great Migration, and who was actually in the room when this culture was built. They talk about the kids who wore the gear and borrowed the slang, then grew out of it. They cover the ones who swapped rap for pickup-truck country, and the self-proclaimed heads whose top five doesn't include a single Black MC. Plus a birthday, a brewery wrestling show, and a long-overdue reckoning with rap's biggest culture vulture.
Vinnie Paz honors De La Soul's Legacy and Pays tribute to Trugoy The Dove | Ep. 33 | Pop the Trunk09/30/2026 | 2h 34 mins.De La Soul gets the full Pop the Trunk treatment. With one seat empty this week (and a suspect excuse behind it), the crew heads back to Amityville to trace the group from pause tapes to one of the most defiant catalogs rap has ever produced. Along the way, a firsthand account of how they really got signed, a local's view of the Long Island they came up in, and a tribute to Dave that lands close to home.
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About Pop the Trunk
Everyone has a podcast, but Vinnie Paz finally has one about the thing that changed his life: Music. “Pop the Trunk” is Vinnie’s first podcast where he’s actually going to talk about music and all the different realms it touches from pop culture to sports, movies, books...it’ll be a free-flowing conversation from his scattered brain. So, come join Vinnie , Brendan, and Billy for what’ll be an unhinged tour through a wide range of topics that all started with a career in music that is one of the more unlikely DIY success stories.Podcast website
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