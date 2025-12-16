In this debut episode of Kirnel of Truth, Kirn interviews Don Kilburg, former U.S. diplomat and author of "AI Use Cases for Diplomats." We discuss questions such as "Will AI superintelligence become an extinction-level event or will it usher in an unprecedented period of health and prosperity?" and "What can you do to adapt to a world in which AI dominates?"
Kirnel of Truth is an honest conversation for anyone trying to make sense of a rapidly changing world. We’ll cover topics such as AI’s effect on society, shifting populations, and politics through conversations with thought leaders.Join Kirn Braich, a former U.S. diplomat, business executive, and think-tank analyst as he and his guests offer analytical, thought-provoking viewpoints on the biggest issues.If you want smart talk about the future, subscribe to Kirnel of Truth.