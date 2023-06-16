Welcome to the Kind Organizing podcast! This is a home and life organizing show packed with actionable tips to help you feel good in your home, and great about yourself in the process. This show will serve busy women with homes that feel overwhelming, to help you get greater clarity and organized ease. Whether you feel chronically unorganized, have ADHD and find traditional systems challenging, or simply want to learn some tips and tricks to keep your home organized and functioning well, join me on the podcast where we'll discuss ways to make your home work for you- so you finally find a sense of peace in your home. I'm so glad you're here!

About Kind Organizing Podcast

How do I keep my home organized when I don’t know where start? I've tried everything and still feeling overwhelmed in my home, how can I manage all of this? I hear you, I've been there, and you're in the right place. The Kind Organizing podcast is a home and life organizing show packed with actionable tips to help you feel good in your home, and great about yourself in the process. This show will serve busy women with homes that feel overwhelming, to help you get greater clarity and organized ease. Whether you feel chronically unorganized, have ADHD and find traditional systems challenging, or simply want to learn some tips and tricks to keep your home organized and functioning well, join me on the podcast where we'll discuss ways to make your home work for you- so you finally find a sense of peace in your home. I'm Elena, mom of 2 and host of the Kind Organizing Podcast. I dealt with home overwhelm for years, struggling with complicated systems that simply didn't work long term. I discovered ways to more easily manage the chaos of every day life and I'm here to help. Home organization can (and should) feel like self care, not added pressure. Hit subscribe so you don’t miss any new episodes, and for more information find me on Instagram @kindorganizing and go to kindorganizing.com for fun free downloads and more. I'm so glad you're here!