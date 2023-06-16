How do I keep my home organized when I don’t know where start? I've tried everything and still feeling overwhelmed in my home, how can I manage all of this?
My Unexpected ADHD Journey and How it Affects Home Organizing
If you have struggled with feeling chronically unorganized (and/or have ADHD) it can make even simple daily home tasks so difficult. Today I share my journey with ADHD- I had zero idea I had ADHD until less than a year ago, and knowing this has changed my life infinitely for the better.
6/27/2023
20:32
Overwhelmed with Daily Cleaning? 5 Ways to Start
Consistent cleaning every single day can be SO challenging! Especially if we never learned a manageable cleaning routine when we were growing up. Today I'm sharing 5 ways to get going on a consistent cleaning routine you can actually KEEP UP WITH! If I can do it, you can.
6/27/2023
19:22
How to Start Decluttering: 3 Simple Actions to Take
Want your home to feel calmer? Always start by decluttering! But where do you start, and how can you do this without feeling overwhelmed? Listen to today's episode for 3 easy ways to get started!
6/27/2023
18:15
Welcome to the Kind Organizing Podcast
Welcome to the Kind Organizing podcast! This is a home and life organizing show packed with actionable tips to help you feel good in your home, and great about yourself in the process. This show will serve busy women with homes that feel overwhelming, to help you get greater clarity and organized ease. Whether you feel chronically unorganized, have ADHD and find traditional systems challenging, or simply want to learn some tips and tricks to keep your home organized and functioning well, join me on the podcast where we'll discuss ways to make your home work for you- so you finally find a sense of peace in your home. I'm so glad you're here!
I hear you, I've been there, and you're in the right place.
I'm Elena, mom of 2 and host of the Kind Organizing Podcast. I dealt with home overwhelm for years, struggling with complicated systems that simply didn't work long term. I discovered ways to more easily manage the chaos of every day life and I'm here to help. Home organization can (and should) feel like self care, not added pressure.
I'm so glad you're here!