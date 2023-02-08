107. The Bittersweet Truth about Summer Travel in Italy

In this episode, we want to share with you both the good, and the not so good aspects of traveling in Italy in the height of the summer season. Due to a few factors out of our control (climate change, revenge tourism, etc..) there is only so much you can do to combat the extremes of June, July and August in bel'italia. However, we have some suggestions to make it as enjoyable as possible, and what to look out for when planning your own trip. There is a lot of misinformation online these days unfortunately, but we are your biggest advocates, and we offer some advice to avoid the pitfalls of social media influencers, and the general BS that is out there! Link to The Tik Tok Idiot https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/amalfi-coast-tiktok-travel-influencer-b2374788.html