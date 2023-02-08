Welcome to Kimberly's Italy, a travel podcast focused on all things Italian. My love affair with Italy started with a move to Milan many years ago, and the enri...
Available Episodes
110. A Taste of an Amalfi Summer Pasta Limone and a Hugo Spritz
We want to bring the flavors of the Amalfi Coast into your kitchen with this simple recipe, one that we made while enjoying a Hugo Spritz for the first time! It was also Tommaso's first time eating Pasta al Limone, and I can attest that he is now a fan!So, if you are craving a virtual escape to the Amalfi Coast, this episode is a must-listen! Immerse yourself in all things lemon, scialatielle pasta and the happy reward from making this recipe. Trust us, your taste buds will not be disappointed.https://www.kimberlysitaly.comInstagramFacebook
8/2/2023
25:08
109. Fantastico First Trip to Italy!! Part 2
Our previous episode on our friend Jane's first trip to bel'italia broke our download record, which shows us that people like to remember their own first trip, and the rest are anxiously looking forward to theirs!In this short episode, we share another client's first trip from earlier this month. This family dove in head-first (rented a car), ate everything in sight, fell hard for the red wine, swam everywhere they could, climbed every church dome and hiked all of Cinque Terre in the heat. Will they return, si!Get in touch, lets talk about a magical trip!https://www.kimberlysitaly.comInstagramFacebook
7/28/2023
13:54
108. Our Friend Jane’s Fanstastico First Trip to Italy!!
Do you remember your first trip to Italy?Our good friend Jane just came back from her very first trip to bel'italia and we couldn't wait to share her perceptions on all of it! We find it so interesting to hear what someone thinks of the differences in culture, mannerisms, cuisine and in Jane's case, the driving as well!Experiencing the differences between countries is what traveling is all about. Italy just happens to have such an abundance of everything special, and that makes your first visit so intoxicating. After you listen to this episode, you will realize Jane is now a fan of all things Italian like the rest of you! Get in touch, lets talk about a magical trip!https://www.kimberlysitaly.comInstagramFacebook
7/26/2023
28:52
107. The Bittersweet Truth about Summer Travel in Italy
In this episode, we want to share with you both the good, and the not so good aspects of traveling in Italy in the height of the summer season. Due to a few factors out of our control (climate change, revenge tourism, etc..) there is only so much you can do to combat the extremes of June, July and August in bel’italia. However, we have some suggestions to make it as enjoyable as possible, and what to look out for when planning your own trip. There is a lot of misinformation online these days unfortunately, but we are your biggest advocates, and we offer some advice to avoid the pitfalls of social media influencers, and the general BS that is out there! Link to The Tik Tok Idiot https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/amalfi-coast-tiktok-travel-influencer-b2374788.htmlGet in touch, lets talk about a magical trip!https://www.kimberlysitaly.comInstagramFacebook
7/19/2023
25:31
106. From Coastline to Cuisine: Discovering Tuscany's Treasures
In this episode, we explore the enchanting region of Tuscany. From the bustling tourist season to the importance of patience, Kimberly and Tommaso emphasize the need for understanding and kindness towards the hardworking Italians in the travel industry. We also delve into the diverse landscapes of Tuscany, from the picturesque Chianti region to the stunning coastline and islands. With discussions on planning, personal relationships, and the delectable cuisine and wines of Tuscany, this episode offers a captivating glimpse into the beauty and charm of this beloved Italian region. Ciao!Get in touch, lets talk about a magical trip!https://www.kimberlysitaly.comInstagramFacebook
You can reach me at: Kimberlysitaly.com