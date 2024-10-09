With his classic tongue-twisting verse, Dr. Seuss helps us maneuver the path of life, complete with the inevitable ups and downs, slumps and bumps. Herein lies a tale every child should take to heart and every parent should hear more often.
Written and Illustrated by Dr. Seuss
Musical Credit: "Mosaic" by Allalo
A Visitor For Bear
Bear is quite sure he doesn't like visitors. He even has a sign. So when a mouse taps on his door one day, Bear tells him to leave. But when Bear's relentless house guest refuses to leave, he learns just how pleasant it is to share tea for two.
Written by Bonny Becker
Illustrated by Kady MacDonald Denton
Musical Credit: "The Funny Bunch" by Giulio Fazio
Mama, Do You Love Me?
This story's lyrical text introduces young readers to a distinctively different Arctic culture, as a child tests the limits of independence and comfortingly learns that a parent's love is unconditional and everlasting.
Written by Barbara M. Joose
Illustrated by Barbara Lavallee
Musical Credit: "Eskiden" by Arnito
Stellaluna
Join Stellaluna, a young fruit bat, as she learns her true identity thanks to the help of an accepting family of birds.
Written and Illustrated by Janell Cannon
Musical Credit: "Not That Easy" by Soundroll
Jesse Bear, What Will You Wear?
Rhyming, joyful verse and vibrant illustrations describe young Jesse Bear's activities from morning to bedtime.
Written by Nancy White Carlstrom
Illustrated by Bruce Degen
Musical Credits: "Morning Dew" by Arthur Vyncke
A heartwarming mother-daughter duo team up to read everyone's all-time favorite kids' books. With page turning cues, intriguing music, catchy sound effects and light-hearted dialogue, these thoughtfully curated episodes will help your little ones discover the true magic of Storytime. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/samantha-wanagel/support