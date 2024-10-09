Powered by RND
Kids Storytime Favorites

Podcast Kids Storytime Favorites
Read Aloud by SWAN and GULL
A heartwarming mother-daughter duo team up to read everyone's all-time favorite kids' books. With page turning cues, intriguing music, catchy sound effects and ...
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

Available Episodes

5 of 36
  • Oh, The Places You'll Go
    With his classic tongue-twisting verse, Dr. Seuss helps us maneuver the path of life, complete with the inevitable ups and downs, slumps and bumps. Herein lies a tale every child should take to heart and every parent should hear more often. Written and Illustrated by Dr. Seuss Musical Credit: "Mosaic" by Allalo Buy the book HERE --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/samantha-wanagel/support
    --------  
    12:13
  • A Visitor For Bear
    Bear is quite sure he doesn't like visitors. He even has a sign. So when a mouse taps on his door one day, Bear tells him to leave. But when Bear's relentless house guest refuses to leave, he learns just how pleasant it is to share tea for two. Written by Bonny Becker Illustrated by Kady MacDonald Denton Musical Credit: "The Funny Bunch" by Giulio Fazio Buy the book HERE --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/samantha-wanagel/support
    --------  
    9:58
  • Mama, Do You Love Me?
    This story's lyrical text introduces young readers to a distinctively different Arctic culture, as a child tests the limits of independence and comfortingly learns that a parent's love is unconditional and everlasting. Written by Barbara M. Joose Illustrated by Barbara Lavallee Musical Credit: "Eskiden" by Arnito Buy the book HERE --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/samantha-wanagel/support
    --------  
    5:09
  • Stellaluna
    Join Stellaluna, a young fruit bat, as she learns her true identity thanks to the help of an accepting family of birds. Written and Illustrated by Janell Cannon Musical Credit: "Not That Easy" by Soundroll Buy the book HERE --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/samantha-wanagel/support
    --------  
    15:09
  • Jesse Bear, What Will You Wear?
    Rhyming, joyful verse and vibrant illustrations describe young Jesse Bear's activities from morning to bedtime. Written by Nancy White Carlstrom Illustrated by Bruce Degen Musical Credits: "Morning Dew" by Arthur Vyncke Buy the book HERE --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/samantha-wanagel/support
    --------  
    5:41

About Kids Storytime Favorites

A heartwarming mother-daughter duo team up to read everyone's all-time favorite kids' books. With page turning cues, intriguing music, catchy sound effects and light-hearted dialogue, these thoughtfully curated episodes will help your little ones discover the true magic of Storytime. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/samantha-wanagel/support
