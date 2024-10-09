A Visitor For Bear

Bear is quite sure he doesn't like visitors. He even has a sign. So when a mouse taps on his door one day, Bear tells him to leave. But when Bear's relentless house guest refuses to leave, he learns just how pleasant it is to share tea for two. Written by Bonny Becker Illustrated by Kady MacDonald Denton Musical Credit: "The Funny Bunch" by Giulio Fazio Buy the book HERE --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/samantha-wanagel/support