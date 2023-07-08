Ep 1: Introducing Kidlit Happy Hour

Welcome to the very first episode of Kidlit Happy Hour. HUZZAH!!! In this episode, you'll learn more about our big, juicy vision for this podcast. Some highlights include… How we became friends (Hint: donuts and sprinklers) Our path to podcasting and where we hope it leads The first overshares of the season (no happy hour is complete without one!) We are so thrilled you are here and hope you will stay to build this space with us.