Listen to Kidlit Happy Hour in the App
Listen to Kidlit Happy Hour in the App
ArtsBooksKids & FamilyStories for Kids
  • Ep 1: Introducing Kidlit Happy Hour
    Welcome to the very first episode of Kidlit Happy Hour. HUZZAH!!! In this episode, you'll learn more about our big, juicy vision for this podcast. Some highlights include…  How we became friends (Hint: donuts and sprinklers) Our path to podcasting and where we hope it leads The first overshares of the season (no happy hour is complete without one!) We are so thrilled you are here and hope you will stay to build this space with us.
    8/7/2023
About Kidlit Happy Hour

Join New York Times bestselling and award-winning children’s book author Joanna Ho, and rising star children’s book author Caroline Kusin Pritchard as we dive into storytelling - the craft, the industry, the creative life - with fellow kidlit authors, publishing professionals, and folks outside the children’s book world. Storytelling happens in so many spheres beyond books, and we will draw insights and connections from everywhere to improve our craft and lives as writers. Grab a drink, cozy up and explore storytelling with creative minds inside children’s publishing and beyond.
