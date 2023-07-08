Join New York Times bestselling and award-winning children’s book author Joanna Ho, and rising star children’s book author Caroline Kusin Pritchard as we dive i...
Ep 1: Introducing Kidlit Happy Hour
Welcome to the very first episode of Kidlit Happy Hour. HUZZAH!!! In this episode, you'll learn more about our big, juicy vision for this podcast. Some highlights include…
How we became friends (Hint: donuts and sprinklers)
Our path to podcasting and where we hope it leads
The first overshares of the season (no happy hour is complete without one!)
We are so thrilled you are here and hope you will stay to build this space with us.
Grab a drink, cozy up and explore storytelling with creative minds inside children’s publishing and beyond.