Every morning, #1 pick in the NFL Draft, Keyshawn Johnson joins #2 pick in the NBA Draft Jay Williams and Max Kellerman as they set the sports table for the day... More
Hour 4: Unwritten Rules
Key, Jay and Max continue to talk about the if AD should have his number retried by the Lakers and then they talk about why baseball should stop worry about the unwritten rules.
5/4/2023
45:23
Hour 3: Should AD have his number retired as a Laker
Key, Jay and Max talk about if Aaron Rodgers should have his number retried as a Laker and they take calls on why he should have his number retired as a Laker.
5/4/2023
44:27
Hour 2: Quinn Cook
Quinn joins the show to talk about the Lakers and Warriors then Dianna Russni joins the show to talk about how things are going with Rodgers and the Jets. Then Key, Jay and Max talk about if AD should have his number retried as a Laker.
5/4/2023
45:04
Hour 1: Celtics beat Sixers
Key, Jay and Max talk about the Celtics beating the Sixers then Frank Isola joins the show to talk about the NBA playoffs then Key, Jay and Max talk about what this Series means to LeBron and Steph legacy.
5/4/2023
45:02
Hour 4: JJ Watt & Omari Hardwick
The Jets are signing Randall Cobb. How does he fit there? Does he improve their chances to win the Super Bowl? Also, 3x Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt joins to talk about his new soccer journey, and the best QB's in the NFL. Plus, Actor Omari Hardwick joins the guys!
