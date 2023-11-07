Top Stations
Kevin and Taylor
Kevin and Taylor
Kevin & Taylor
Good. Clean. Fun.
Religion & Spirituality
THE FINAL SHOW
The final Kevin & Taylor Show on 104.7 The Fish
--------
1:42:45
FINAL WEEK: THURSDAY
Our final week of shows on 104.7 The Fish.
--------
1:24:08
FINAL WEEK: WEDNESDAY
Our final week of shows on 104.7 The Fish
--------
57:10
FINAL WEEK: TUESDAY
Our final week of shows on 104.7 The Fish.
--------
59:44
FINAL WEEK: MONDAY
Our final week of shows on 104.7 The Fish.
--------
1:01:24
About Kevin and Taylor
Good. Clean. Fun.
