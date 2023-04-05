The Ken's Nearest Neighbors Podcast is about telling the unique stories of the people in the data and AI space. In highly technical fields, we often lose sight ... More
Why the Best Teachers Learn Alongside You (Kevin Markham) - KNN Ep. 148
Why the Best Teachers Learn Alongside You (Kevin Markham) - KNN Ep. 148

This episode of Ken's Nearest Neighbors is powered by Z by HP. HP's high compute, workstation-grade line of products and solutions. Today, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kevin Markham. Kevin is the founder of Data School, an online school that helps you to learn data science. In the past 8 years, he has taught more than a million students in the classroom and online. He's passionate about teaching people who are new to data science, and he's known for taking complex topics and breaking them down into easy-to-understand lessons. He has a degree in Computer Engineering from Vanderbilt University, and he lives in Asheville, North Carolina with his wife and son. In today's episode, we learn how Kevin found his superpower in teaching, how he embodies the saying "not all who wander are lost", and how he found motivation and creative energy through self-work and introspection. Kevin's Links:Blog - https://www.dataschool.io/Courses - https://courses.dataschool.io/Tuesday Tips - https://tuesday.tips/YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@dataschoolLinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/justmarkham/Twitter - https://twitter.com/justmarkhamGitHub - https://github.com/justmarkham

5/4/2023

1:10:23
5/4/2023
1:10:23
I Interview ChatGPT (GPT-4) - KNN Ep. 147
I Interview ChatGPT (GPT-4) - KNN Ep. 147

This episode of Ken's Nearest Neighbors is powered by z by hp, hp's high compute, workstation grade line of products and solutions. Today I wanted to try something different with the podcast. Chat GPT and GPT 4 present scary and interesting questions for the future of the data domain and for the way our world works at large. I sat down and asked Chat GPT questions about its GPT-4 trained version of itself, the data domain, autogpt,issues with its use, and even the 6 month proposed pause on the training of GPT 5. This was a fascinating experience for me to learn more about this technology and hopefully help educate others about major issues revolving around its future. I should also note that I also used another AI tool, elevenlabs, to give Chat GPT a voice. I randomly selected the voice from a group of around 30, it is not my personification or interpretation of what I think the model would sound like.

4/26/2023

56:45
4/26/2023
56:45
How to Craft a Fulfilling Career by Embracing Your Authentic Self (Jess Ramos) - KNN Ep. 146
Today I had the pleasure of interviewing Jess Ramos. Jess is a Senior Data Analyst at Crunchbase, a LinkedIn Learning Instructor, and a content creator in the data space. She has a bachelor's degree in Math, Spanish, and Business and a master's in Business Analytics. She has focused most of her career in the FinTech data industry, and she's super passionate about impacting the world through data and technology. Jess is a huge advocate for women in STEM and loves to combat stereotypes and support others. She lives and works remotely in GA with her husband and 4 pets, and she loves to volunteer within the community as an ESL teacher and middle school lacrosse coach. In this episode we discuss the benefits and drawbacks of putting yourself out there, how to weigh the decision of leaving a job very early, and how she is trying to help break the mold for women in stem. Jess's Links:LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jessramosmsbaLinkedIn Course - https://www.linkedin.com/learning/preparing-for-your-analytics-job-interviewInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/jessramosdata
4/19/2023
1:09:50
What Does ChatGPT Mean for Students, Teachers, and Kagglers? (Ruchi Bhatia) - KNN Ep. 145
Today I had the pleasure of interviewing Ruchi Bhatia. She is a 3x kaggle grandmaster and grad student at Carnegie Mellon studying Information Systems Management. Ruchi is also a fellow Z by HP global data science ambassador. In this episode we talk about her experience becoming a kaggle grandmaster, how she was able to kickstart her career through sharing her work, and the implication of ChatGPT on students, teachers, and kagglers. Ruchi's Links:LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/ruchi798/Kaggle - https://www.kaggle.com/ruchi798Twitter - https://twitter.com/ruchi798?lang=en
4/12/2023
33:40
Seeds of Innovation: Data Science's Role in Agribusiness (Serg Masís) - KNN Ep. 144
Today I had the pleasure of interviewing Serg Masis. Serg is a Data Scientist at Syngenta, a leading agribusiness company with a mission to improve global food security, and a bestselling author of "Interpretable Machine Learning with Python", and upcoming "DIY AI". Before that, he had a prior career in entrepreneurship, web and app development, and analytics for over fifteen years. He's passionate about improving decision-making with data, learning by building AI systems from scratch, and empowering others that wish to do the same. In this episode Serg teaches me all about how data science has changed how food is grown, we also touch on the recent advancements in AI and their implications on DIY AI. Serg's Links: LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/smasisTwitter: https://twitter.com/smasisWebsite: https://www.serg.ai/GitHub: https://github.com/smasis001Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@[email protected]'s Book: https://amzn.to/3GgpHHA
