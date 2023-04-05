I Interview ChatGPT (GPT-4) - KNN Ep. 147

This episode of Ken’s Nearest Neighbors is powered by z by hp, hp’s high compute, workstation grade line of products and solutions. Please check out our other sponsors and partners in the description or show notes to help support the podcast. Today I wanted to try something different with the podcast. Chat GPT and GPT 4 present scary and interesting questions for the future of the data domain and for the way our world works at large. I sat down and asked Chat GPT questions about its GPT-4 trained version of itself, the data domain, autogpt,issues with its use, and even the 6 month proposed pause on the training of GPT 5. This was a fascinating experience for me to learn more about this technology and hopefully help educate others about major issues revolving around its future. I should also note that I also used another AI tool, elevenlabs, to give Chat GPT a voice. I randomly selected the voice from a group of around 30, it is not my personification or interpretation of what I think the model would sound like. Podcast Sponsors, Affiliates, and Partners:- Pathrise - http://pathrise.com/KenJee | Career mentorship for job applicants (Free till you land a job)- Taro - http://jointaro.com/r/kenj308 (20% discount) | Career mentorship if you already have a job - 365 Data Science (57% discount) - https://365datascience.pxf.io/P0jbBY | Learn data science today- Interview Query (10% discount) - https://www.interviewquery.com/?ref=kenjee | Interview prep questions