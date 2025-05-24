Open app
PodcastsTechnologyKen Burns in Conversation with Stephen Colbert
Ken Burns in Conversation with Stephen Colbert
Ken Burns in Conversation with Stephen Colbert

Apple Inc.
Technology
Ken Burns in Conversation with Stephen Colbert
  Ken Burns in Conversation with Stephen Colbert
    Filmmaker Ken Burns talks with Stephen Colbert about his career, discusses his new App, and takes a few questions.
About Ken Burns in Conversation with Stephen Colbert

See America through the eyes of award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns with his new app, Ken Burns, available only on iPad. Burns talks with Stephen Colbert, host, writer, and executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning series "The Colbert Report," discussing the app, which reinterprets Burns’s iconic PBS documentaries—like "Baseball," "Jazz," and "Prohibition"— into visually stunning interactive learning experiences, designed with iOS 7 and the Retina display in mind.
