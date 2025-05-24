Filmmaker Ken Burns talks with Stephen Colbert about his career, discusses his new App, and takes a few questions.

About Ken Burns in Conversation with Stephen Colbert

See America through the eyes of award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns with his new app, Ken Burns, available only on iPad. Burns talks with Stephen Colbert, host, writer, and executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning series "The Colbert Report," discussing the app, which reinterprets Burns’s iconic PBS documentaries—like "Baseball," "Jazz," and "Prohibition"— into visually stunning interactive learning experiences, designed with iOS 7 and the Retina display in mind.