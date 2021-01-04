The Drunk Room

"Kelly and Murray” is a college football, NFL and college basketball sports betting podcast with the Westgate SuperBook’s John Murray and Bleacher Report’s Kelly Stewart. The show provides behind-the counter information, sharp bets, game previews, weekend recaps and stories from Las Vegas. Chris Thurston, Adam Trigger, Drew Martin, and The Intern were in town for the weekend, weekend recap, and Kelly had a rough Sunday (1:23-5:30), John Murray has a few thoughts on and for The Intern, Kelly rallied on Monday with USC and has her bets placed for next weekend (5:31-8:08), NCAA Tournament first and second round recap: The Westgate SuperBook had a successful, socially distanced weekend, The public backed underdogs throughout the first round of the tournament, Friday saw good volume and Kelly got recognized in front of the Westgate GM, Saturday had some popular dogs winning in USCB, Ohio, and AC, Sunday was the best non-football day John Murray has seen in his career at the Westgate, Illinois lost outright, but his Mountaineers also went down, Kelly had a bit of a meltdown about the scarcity of Ubers in Vegas, Monday was not as strong for the SuperBook, who gave a decent number back outside of Oregon, handle down, but win percentage was up from 2019, and three props mentioned on last week’s show cashed (8:09-23:47), Mailbag: Will books offer odds on KBO like they did last year, Why are certain customers banned from books, Is it more profitable to bet NCAAB underdogs on the spread or moneyline, Using narratives to find value on Miocic/Ngannou, Theoretical hold percentage in futures markets, and how can you get comped at the SuperBook (23:48-35:09), No reviews, but Kelly met DannyDimes at the SuperBook who gave us 3 stars (35:10-36:02), NCAA Tournament third round preview: Saturday - Villanova/Baylor, Oral Roberts/Arkansas, Oregon State/Loyola Chicago, and Syracuse/Houston and Sunday - Creighton/Gonzaga, Oregon/USC, Florida State/Michigan and UCLA/Alabama, weekend plans, sharp action, Lopsided ticket counts, and Kelly’s bets (36:03-49:19), What will the NCAA Regional Finals look like with games on Monday and Tuesday (49:20-50:02), UFC 260 and weekend preview (50:03-53:12), Show schedule (53:13-53:51) SUBSCRIBE! “Kelly and Murray” on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, SoundCloud, Stitcher, TuneIn and wherever else you listen to your podcasts FOLLOW! @kellymurrayshow @kellyinvegas @vegasmurray