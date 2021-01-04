Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Kelly and Murray in the App
Listen to Kelly and Murray in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Kelly and Murray

Kelly and Murray

Podcast Kelly and Murray
Podcast Kelly and Murray

Kelly and Murray

Kelly and Murray
add
"Kelly and Murray" is a Las Vegas-based sports betting podcast with industry experts Kelly Stewart and John Murray. Straight from the best gambling city in the ...
More
SportsFootball
"Kelly and Murray" is a Las Vegas-based sports betting podcast with industry experts Kelly Stewart and John Murray. Straight from the best gambling city in the ...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Drinking Moonshine in Morgantown
    Live from Las Vegas "The Kelly and Murray" pod is back! What have you been doing the last two years? College football week zero. College NFL futures. Drinking Moonshine in Morgantown. Mailbag. 
    8/24/2023
    49:17
  • Goodbye Forever
    "Kelly and Murray” is a college football, NFL and college basketball sports betting podcast with the Westgate SuperBook’s John Murray and Bleacher Report’s Kelly Stewart. The show provides behind-the counter information, sharp bets, game previews, weekend recaps and stories from Las Vegas. Big announcements (1:23-2:09), Nevada statewide social distancing mandate to end May 1st (2:09-6:13), Kelly is going to freeze in Montana (6:14-6:58), Kelly had a great weekend betting PGA, MLB and NBA (6:59-9:01), Jake Paul versus Ben Askren preview (9:02-13:02), UFC 261: Kelly might attend, sitting alone, with co-workers, or with friends, polarizing content, and “Grade Cards” (13:03-21:00), John Murray on the state of sports betting content (21:01-23:19), Kelly’s anti-aging regimen and photoshoot (23:20-25:13), Mailbag: UFC fades, Handicap Kelly versus John Murray in golf, best place to watch UFC PPVs in Vegas, best steakhouses in Vegas, Kentucky Derby odds and handle, (25:14-36:51), John Murray is done with media nonsense and Kelly is emotional the show is over (36:52-42:40), Who would John Murray replace Kelly with? (42:41-48:22), One final play (48:23-49:55) SUBSCRIBE! “Kelly and Murray” on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, SoundCloud, Stitcher, TuneIn and wherever else you listen to your podcasts FOLLOW! @kellymurrayshow @kellyinvegas @vegasmurray
    4/15/2021
    50:24
  • A Real Sport
    "Kelly and Murray” is a college football, NFL and college basketball sports betting podcast with the Westgate SuperBook’s John Murray and Bleacher Report’s Kelly Stewart. The show provides behind-the counter information, sharp bets, game previews, weekend recaps and stories from Las Vegas. Final Four recap, Baylor wins national championship, MLB season underway, 2022 NCAAB futures odds, NFL free agency, Masters preview, sharp matchup action from John Murray and Jeff Sherman, SuperBook Masters promotions, and a big announcement coming SUBSCRIBE! “Kelly and Murray” on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, SoundCloud, Stitcher, TuneIn and wherever else you listen to your podcasts FOLLOW! @kellymurrayshow @kellyinvegas @vegasmurray
    4/7/2021
    40:53
  • I’d Get Viciously Knocked Out for $500K
    Kansas voted to not legalize sports betting (1:23-2:36), Recapping the weekend with Sam Panayotovich and Ariel Epstein in town, may run in back in Boston (2:37-10:32), Sweet Sixteen Highlights: Kelly won the RJ Contest, SuperBook lost big on Villanova, and won big on Syracuse as a square dog (10:33-13:49), Elite Eight Recap: Monday and Tuesday games led to a decline in business, Oregon State backdoors on a wild three, Baylor covered after Arkansas foul shooting woes, USC got boat raced by Gonzaga, and there was a lid on the rim in UCLA/Michigan (13:50-19:35), Lines are so tight the SuperBook is offering -105 for the duration of the NCAA Tournament in Nevada and Colorado (19:36-19:57), Futures Outlook for the SuperBook: Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston, UCLA (19:58-22:53), Sharp MLB futures (22:54-27:26), Mailbag: Best chin diapers of the NCAA Tournament, John Murray vs. Francis Ngannou, SuperContest opening & SuperContest Gold potential changes, What do sharp players bet more of in MLB, Futures Liability in NCAA Tournament, Hedging on Baylor futures, and Reverse line movement (27:27-38:25), Reviews (38:26-40:14), Final Four Preview: Houston/Baylor & UCLA/Gonzaga (40:15-42:14) Upcoming week of sports is John Murray’s favorite (42:15-43:29) Show schedule and potential upcoming guest (43:30-44:08)
    4/1/2021
    44:23
  • The Drunk Room
    "Kelly and Murray” is a college football, NFL and college basketball sports betting podcast with the Westgate SuperBook’s John Murray and Bleacher Report’s Kelly Stewart. The show provides behind-the counter information, sharp bets, game previews, weekend recaps and stories from Las Vegas. Chris Thurston, Adam Trigger, Drew Martin, and The Intern were in town for the weekend, weekend recap, and Kelly had a rough Sunday (1:23-5:30), John Murray has a few thoughts on and for The Intern, Kelly rallied on Monday with USC and has her bets placed for next weekend (5:31-8:08), NCAA Tournament first and second round recap: The Westgate SuperBook had a successful, socially distanced weekend, The public backed underdogs throughout the first round of the tournament, Friday saw good volume and Kelly got recognized in front of the Westgate GM, Saturday had some popular dogs winning in USCB, Ohio, and AC, Sunday was the best non-football day John Murray has seen in his career at the Westgate, Illinois lost outright, but his Mountaineers also went down, Kelly had a bit of a meltdown about the scarcity of Ubers in Vegas, Monday was not as strong for the SuperBook, who gave a decent number back outside of Oregon, handle down, but win percentage was up from 2019, and three props mentioned on last week’s show cashed (8:09-23:47), Mailbag: Will books offer odds on KBO like they did last year, Why are certain customers banned from books, Is it more profitable to bet NCAAB underdogs on the spread or moneyline, Using narratives to find value on Miocic/Ngannou, Theoretical hold percentage in futures markets, and how can you get comped at the SuperBook (23:48-35:09), No reviews, but Kelly met DannyDimes at the SuperBook who gave us 3 stars (35:10-36:02), NCAA Tournament third round preview: Saturday - Villanova/Baylor, Oral Roberts/Arkansas, Oregon State/Loyola Chicago, and Syracuse/Houston and Sunday - Creighton/Gonzaga, Oregon/USC, Florida State/Michigan and UCLA/Alabama, weekend plans, sharp action, Lopsided ticket counts, and Kelly’s bets (36:03-49:19), What will the NCAA Regional Finals look like with games on Monday and Tuesday (49:20-50:02), UFC 260 and weekend preview (50:03-53:12), Show schedule (53:13-53:51) SUBSCRIBE! “Kelly and Murray” on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, SoundCloud, Stitcher, TuneIn and wherever else you listen to your podcasts FOLLOW! @kellymurrayshow @kellyinvegas @vegasmurray
    3/24/2021
    54:17

More Sports podcasts

About Kelly and Murray

"Kelly and Murray" is a Las Vegas-based sports betting podcast with industry experts Kelly Stewart and John Murray. Straight from the best gambling city in the world, it's the only podcast around that combines a sports bettor with a bookmaker -- and they've been friends for over a decade.
Podcast website

Listen to Kelly and Murray, Fantasy Footballers - Fantasy Football Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Kelly and Murray

Kelly and Murray

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store