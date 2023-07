To Spray or Not to Spray

Agronomy Manager Ryan Gentle and Technical Product Manager Brent Tharp discuss your burning questions about dry June conditions. How do you respond? Should you spray despite the conditions?Links discussed in this episode:Wyffels Between the Rows – Early Season Drought Stress: https://www.wyffels.com/agronomy/early-season-drought-stressWyffels Between the Rows – Heat & Drought Stress: https://www.wyffels.com/agronomy/heat-and-drought-stressWe want to hear from you. Have questions you want us to address on future episodes? Ideas for how we can make this better? Email us at [email protected] . Wyffels Hybrids. Fiercely independent, and proud of it.