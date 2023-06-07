Welcome to Keeping It Independent from Wyffels Hybrids. This podcast will focus on answering questions farmers face every day. We’re going to approach each ques...
I Love the Smell of Fungicide in the Morning
Agronomy Manager Eric Wilson and Technical Product Manager Brent Tharp discuss your burning questions about corn rootworm and pollination season.Links discussed in this episode:Wyffels Between the Rows – Monitoring Corn Rootworm Populations: https://www.wyffels.com/agronomy/monitoring-corn-rootworm-populationsLearn more about CRW monitoring program: wyffels.com/agronomy/corn-rootworm-monitoring
7/17/2023
15:36
Rain, Wind, and Smoke
Agronomy Managers Eric Wilson and Jared Goplen discuss your burning questions about corn rootworm, summer storm damage, and the impact of wildfires. Links discussed in this episode:Wyffels Between the Rows – Damage from Summer Storms: https://www.wyffels.com/agronomy/root-lodging-from-summer-storms Wyffels Between the Rows – Heat & Drought Stress: https://www.wyffels.com/agronomy/heat-and-drought-stressLearn more about CRW monitoring program: wyffels.com/agronomy/corn-rootworm-monitoring
7/6/2023
27:18
To Spray or Not to Spray
Agronomy Manager Ryan Gentle and Technical Product Manager Brent Tharp discuss your burning questions about dry June conditions. How do you respond? Should you spray despite the conditions?Links discussed in this episode:Wyffels Between the Rows – Early Season Drought Stress: https://www.wyffels.com/agronomy/early-season-drought-stressWyffels Between the Rows – Heat & Drought Stress: https://www.wyffels.com/agronomy/heat-and-drought-stress
6/24/2023
12:59
So You’re Saying There’s a Chance!
Agronomy Managers Eric Wilson and Ryan Gentle discuss your burning questions about dry June conditions. How do you respond? What effect does it have on yield?Links discussed in this episode:Wyffels Between the Rows – Early Season Drought Stress: https://www.wyffels.com/agronomy/early-season-drought-stress
6/19/2023
22:00
Don't Say the D-Word
Agronomy Manager Eric Wilson and Technical Product Manager Dr. Brent Tharp discuss your burning questions about early season drought worries and corn rootworm activity.Links discussed in this episode:Wyffels Between the Rows – Early Season Drought Stress: https://www.wyffels.com/agronomy/early-season-drought-stressWyffels Corn Rootworm Monitoring: https://www.wyffels.com/agronomy/corn-rootworm-monitoring
Welcome to Keeping It Independent from Wyffels Hybrids. This podcast will focus on answering questions farmers face every day. We’re going to approach each question or topic from an unbiased, independent perspective and provide the best information we can to help you make the best decision for your operation.