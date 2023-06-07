Welcome to Keeping It Independent from Wyffels Hybrids. This podcast will focus on answering questions farmers face every day. We’re going to approach each ques...

Welcome to Keeping It Independent from Wyffels Hybrids. This podcast will focus on answering questions farmers face every day. We’re going to approach each ques...

About Keeping it Independent

Welcome to Keeping It Independent from Wyffels Hybrids. This podcast will focus on answering questions farmers face every day. We’re going to approach each question or topic from an unbiased, independent perspective and provide the best information we can to help you make the best decision for your operation.