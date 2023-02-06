Need some encouragement, ideas and inspiration to help you in your role as the keeper of your home? Tune in to my podcast! Whether you are young or old, have a ... More
Available Episodes
1 of 1
Keeper of the Home Podcast Trailer
Need some encouragement, ideas and inspiration to help you in your role as the keeper of your home?
Tune in to my podcast! Whether you are young or old, have a full or empty nest (or anything in between) - being a homemaker is a treasured gift and a sacred calling. Let me help you lean into that role and find joy in the everyday work of tending to hearts and home.
*Available to listen on all podcast platforms or to watch on my YouTube channel
Link for YouTube video podcast episodes
Welcome! My name is Cami. I am a wife and mother to 4 precious kiddos. I am also a long time blogger and YouTuber over at TIDBITS & Company.
https://www.tidbits-cami.com/
I'm so excited for this new adventure in podcasting. I hope to share more of my heart here with you and connect with you on a deeper level, as we both do the great work of homemaking.
Please consider subscribing and leaving me a 5 star review! Thank you!
Need some encouragement, ideas and inspiration to help you in your role as the keeper of your home? Tune in to my podcast! Whether you are young or old, have a full or empty nest (or anything in between) - being a homemaker is a treasured gift and a sacred calling. Let me help you lean into that role and find joy in the everyday work of tending to hearts and home.