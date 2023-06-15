Keep Looking Up with Caroline Kraddick Keep Looking Up with Caroline Kraddick
Caroline Kraddick
Host Caroline Kraddick interviews a broad range of guests including celebrities, artists, musicians, self- help experts and influencers. Her interviews are desi...
More
Host Caroline Kraddick interviews a broad range of guests including celebrities, artists, musicians, self- help experts and influencers. Her interviews are desi...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 34
Kellie Rasberry
I have been working over the last few months on a very special project to commemorate and celebrate the beautiful legacy of my dad, in honor of the 10 year anniversary of his passing on July 27th. For the whole month, the Keep Looking Up podcast is dedicated to interviewing people who knew him intimately and were inspired by him. I’ve had many full circle moments while doing this podcast but this interview with Kellie Rasberry takes the cake. The way I see it, without Kellie there would be no Kidd. That famous Kraddick Rasberry chemistry was tangible to everyone who listened. It was usually a rollercoaster of roasting, pushing each other’s buttons in a way only they knew how and some tender moments. Like when Kellie told my dad that he was so hard to shop for that she was going to bring back his mother from the dead for Christmas 😂 Kellie has been on the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show for 29 years. To have a career that long in such a mercurial industry is impressive but being on the same show for 29 years is almost unheard of. We conducted this interview in my dad’s radio studio that he moved into in 2001, where the show still continues over two decades later and I got to stand in his spot and interview his “work wife.” It doesn’t get much more full circle than that. We had a very candid and cathartic discussion and I think y’all are going to love it. Thank you Kellie, for everything!A Ten90 Media Production. Copyright © 2022 Ten90 Media. All rights reserved.
June Obsessions
Wrapping up June by sharing some of my favorites from the month @klupodcast! I share my recipe for the “nature’s Gatorade” that I’ve been making before tennis, the formula to smell like a heavenly summer goddess and my favorite show. Have you guys seen the cottage cheese/chicken sausage/mustard trend that’s going around? Would you try it? Let me know! A Ten90 Media Production. Copyright © 2022 Ten90 Media. All rights reserved.
Ashley West
You may know her from TikTok or IG as @southernwestsunshine but to me, she’s my bestie from college, Ashley! Within minutes of being reunited, we were back to being those two Texas girls in the same musical theatre program with rollers in our hair, crying over a boy in a sandwich shop. Not at the same time, of course. It’s no wonder Ash has built such a big community of followers on TikTok in a short amount of time. She is vivacious, hilarious, supportive & relatable so I’m excited to share her with those of you who don’t know her yet. We had a wonderful conversation about transparency on the internet, the ability to disconnect work from self worth and of course, we took many strolls down memory lane. Be sure to check out our GRWM and let me know what you guys thought of the episode! A Ten90 Media Production. Copyright © 2022 Ten90 Media. All rights reserved.
Question & Answer #2
In this episode, Caroline answers questions from listeners! She also gives life updates on the latest happenings! Listen now!A Ten90 Media Production. Copyright © 2022 Ten90 Media. All rights reserved.
Book Club #1
It’s the first book club episode of the Keep Looking Up podcast! In case you missed it, we are doing a community book club and the first book was “Ask and it is Given” by Ester and Jerry Hicks. As I was recording this episode, I realized I picked quite a heady book that may seem mystical and woo woo but I explained the science behind it and the impact this book has had on me. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from it! ◦ You are co-creating with God/The Universe to make your perfect life. Any desire that is on your heart was out there a purpose and all you have to do is program your mindset to believe that you are worthy and able to receive those desires. ◦ There is a three step process to manifesting and the second step is where people usually get stuck and don’t see their desires come to fruition. The first step is to simply state the desire. The second step is to keep up the thoughts matching it. This means believing that it is already yours but more importantly, that you are worthy of receiving these blessings. If you don’t believe that you’re deserving of these manifestations, your brain will always find a way to prohibit you from accomplishing them. The last step is to let go, not fixate on it (because your focus will be on the lack of whatever it is you’re trying to manifest) and let the universe/God set everything else up for you, including the timing and people involved. ◦ Road trip analogy - if you know you’re on the way during a 14 hour road trip, you can choose to say “Are we there yet?” and fixate on how uncomfortable you are or how your friends are going to arrive at the destination before you. Or you could…enjoy the ride. You know you’re going to end up at your destination at the time you’re going to be there, no use in stressing about the process.The ten year anniversary of my dad’s passing is next month so to honor him, I am interviewing influential people in his life for every episode in the month of July. Along with that, the book club next month is my dad’s absolute favorite book that he read every year, “The Four Agreements.” So I hope you’ll join me for next month’s book club!__________A Ten90 Media Production. Copyright © 2022 Ten90 Media. All rights reserved.
Show more More Society & Culture podcasts
Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel
Society & Culture, Health & Fitness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement
Society & Culture, History, News
Society & Culture, True Crime
Society & Culture, News, Politics, Arts, Books
Society & Culture, Comedy
Society & Culture, Documentary, True Crime
Society & Culture, Philosophy
Society & Culture, News, Government
About Keep Looking Up with Caroline Kraddick
Host Caroline Kraddick interviews a broad range of guests including celebrities, artists, musicians, self- help experts and influencers. Her interviews are designed to be insightful, inspiring, educational and entertaining. Their stories will make you laugh, warm your heart and even take you on a walk down memory lane with a downloadable playlist of her and her guests’ inspirational music. Caroline’s mission is to be a trusted voice for positivity and she wants to be a force for good by providing information to empower her listeners to live their best life!In 2013 after the sudden passing of her father, nationally syndicated morning radio show host, Kidd Kraddick, Caroline embraced his famous mantra “Keep Looking Up, cause that’s where it all is”! The “Keep Looking Up with Caroline Kraddick” podcast is dedicated to the people who are the difference makers in our world and who overcome the odds and are making it a better place. Its message will resonate with listeners through tangible tips and tools on how to live a fulfilling life and to always- keep looking up.
Podcast website Listen to Keep Looking Up with Caroline Kraddick, Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Keep Looking Up with Caroline Kraddick
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.