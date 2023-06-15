Keep Looking Up with Caroline Kraddick

Book Club #1

It’s the first book club episode of the Keep Looking Up podcast! In case you missed it, we are doing a community book club and the first book was “Ask and it is Given” by Ester and Jerry Hicks. As I was recording this episode, I realized I picked quite a heady book that may seem mystical and woo woo but I explained the science behind it and the impact this book has had on me. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from it! ◦ You are co-creating with God/The Universe to make your perfect life. Any desire that is on your heart was out there a purpose and all you have to do is program your mindset to believe that you are worthy and able to receive those desires. ◦ There is a three step process to manifesting and the second step is where people usually get stuck and don’t see their desires come to fruition. The first step is to simply state the desire. The second step is to keep up the thoughts matching it. This means believing that it is already yours but more importantly, that you are worthy of receiving these blessings. If you don’t believe that you’re deserving of these manifestations, your brain will always find a way to prohibit you from accomplishing them. The last step is to let go, not fixate on it (because your focus will be on the lack of whatever it is you’re trying to manifest) and let the universe/God set everything else up for you, including the timing and people involved. ◦ Road trip analogy - if you know you’re on the way during a 14 hour road trip, you can choose to say “Are we there yet?” and fixate on how uncomfortable you are or how your friends are going to arrive at the destination before you. Or you could…enjoy the ride. You know you’re going to end up at your destination at the time you’re going to be there, no use in stressing about the process.The ten year anniversary of my dad’s passing is next month so to honor him, I am interviewing influential people in his life for every episode in the month of July. Along with that, the book club next month is my dad’s absolute favorite book that he read every year, “The Four Agreements.” So I hope you’ll join me for next month’s book club!__________A Ten90 Media Production. Copyright © 2022 Ten90 Media. All rights reserved.