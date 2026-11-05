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About 科研闲谈
《科研闲谈》是Zhiyu Dai 的学术成长对谈节目：聊 PI 之路、找教职、跳槽、NIH 基金申请与实验室管理。主讲 Alex，提问 Jordan。Podcast website
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科研闲谈
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