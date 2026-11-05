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科研闲谈

Zhiyu Dai
Technology
科研闲谈
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • 科研闲谈

    PI 成长之路：美国助理教授的生活与 tenure 之路

    11/05/2026 | 4 mins.
    由知乎文章《在美国大学当助理教授的生活》与《PI 成长之路："土博"在美国高校成为 Tenure 副教授》改编为对谈形式。先聊助理教授的生活：90% 研究、5% 教学、5% 服务，自由的工作时间与 networking；再讲 tenure 制度：教职 track、评审流程、提前申请与晋升路径。主讲 Alex，提问 Jordan。
  • 科研闲谈

    PI 成长之路：美国申请 Foundation 科研经费与博士后 fellowship

    11/04/2026 | 5 mins.
    由知乎文章《PI 成长之路：美国申请 Foundation 科研经费》与《PI 独立之路：分享“土博”成功申请美国博士后 fellowship 的经历》改编为对谈形式。先聊基金会资助：NIH 之外的协会与基金会，心血管领域 AHA 最大最友好；再展开讲 Dr Dai 申请 AHA Postdoc Fellowship 的经历：三次被导师拒绝、坚持到最后，第一次申请以 7% 拿到 100K+。主讲 Alex，提问 Jordan。
  • 科研闲谈

    PI成长之路：北美跳槽摊牌

    11/03/2026 | 5 mins.
    由知乎文章《PI成长之路：北美跳槽摊牌》改编为对谈形式。先补跳槽的背景：动机、代价与时机；再聊拿到 offer 之后怎么摊牌：两周考虑期、counter-offer 的利弊、通知系主任的时机与早摊牌的利弊。主讲 Alex，提问 Jordan。
  • 科研闲谈

    PI 成长之路：两年成功申请4个美国 NIH R01 的经历和经验

    11/02/2026 | 4 mins.
    本期由知乎文章《PI 成长之路：两年成功申请4个美国 NIH R01 的经历和经验》改编为对谈形式。聊第二个 R01 的魔咒、两年 4 个 R01 的时间线与策略：科学、评审分流与人脉。主讲 Alex，提问 Jordan。
  • 科研闲谈

    PI 成长之路：以 ESI 成功申请美国 NIH R01 的经历

    11/01/2026 | 4 mins.
    本期由知乎文章《PI 成长之路：以 ESI 成功申请美国 NIH R01 的经历》改编为对谈形式。聊 ESI 身份、R01 申请策略与评审：资助线、申请周期、双课题策略与 study section 选择。主讲 Alex，提问 Jordan。
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About 科研闲谈
《科研闲谈》是Zhiyu Dai 的学术成长对谈节目：聊 PI 之路、找教职、跳槽、NIH 基金申请与实验室管理。主讲 Alex，提问 Jordan。
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