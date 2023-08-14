科技浪 Tech.wav
哈利
用白話但不失深度的方式跟你聊科技。
每周一個新話題！
--
Hosting provided by SoundOn More
用白話但不失深度的方式跟你聊科技。
每周一個新話題！
--
Hosting provided by SoundOn More
全世界一起做了一個美夢
聊聊這次超導體的來龍去脈，以及對於未來科技的幻想。
歡迎留言！
我的IG：harryspeaks_
More Technology podcasts
Technology, Business, Careers
Technology, Society & Culture
Technology, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
Technology, Science, Society & Culture, Philosophy
Technology, True Crime, Society & Culture, Personal Journals
All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg
Business, Entrepreneurship, Technology
Technology, Business, Investing
Technology, Business, Entrepreneurship, Science
Ed Zitron's 15 Minutes In Hell
Technology, Business
About 科技浪 Tech.wav
用白話但不失深度的方式跟你聊科技。
每周一個新話題！
--
Hosting provided by SoundOnPodcast website
Listen to 科技浪 Tech.wav, In Her Ellement and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
科技浪 Tech.wav
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
科技浪 Tech.wav: Podcasts in Family