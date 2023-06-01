jaimie branch: ‘take over the world’

The late, Brooklyn-based jaimie branch didn’t have much time on the planet, but what she did with it was to beguile us with her talent and improvisational artistry. A gifted composer, trumpeter, and singer, jaimie branch had her breakthrough with the internationally acclaimed Fly Or Die Quartet. The third and final installment in her Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war)) series will be released August 25, just days after the first anniversary of her passing. “take over the world” is our first listen to the album and offers a robust, hardcore avalanche of percussion and heartfelt trumpet.