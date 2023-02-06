Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Katie & Company

Podcast Katie & Company
Audacy
ACM-nominated Katie Neal is here to get you through the workday and keep you in the know with all things Country music.
MusicMusic Interviews
Available Episodes

5 of 123
  • Lainey Wilson | Superstar Power Hour
    Joining host Katie Neal on this week's Superstar Power Hour on Audacy Country stations nationwide, singer Lainey Wilson had plenty to talk about following her huge night at the 2023 ACMs, two American Idol performances, a double dose of truck-themed number one singles, and more. "We're doin' it... Like, we're really doin' it," Lainey tells Katie proudly at the start of their chat. "It feels different because right now I feel like a lot of the A-List artists, I'm finally starting to get to know them and that's wild to me. That makes me feel like I'm starting to gain their respect and that's when I feel like I'm really doing something." One artist Lainey is particularly excited to have connected with is 8x-GRAMMY winner Chris Stapleton. "I talked to him after the [ACM] awards," she says. "Him and his wife were very nice and said, 'We're in your corner, let us know if you need somethin'. That to me just means so much." Lainey's certain it was genuine as well, "because they ain't said it before! I look up to them a lot; I think they've done a really great job at keeping family first. They are who you think they are. Good people." Surrounded by good people is where Lainey thrives, her "wait in the truck" collaborator HARDY being another one of those trusted souls. Lainey is incredibly proud to have been a part of such a powerful song taking on the topic of domestic violence and is excited about the video's official selection to be screened at NYC's 2023 Tribeca Film Festival this month. "That sounds extremely fancy... I don't know if I'm going to be able to go," she says, "gonna try to figure it out. But I mean, I knew that music video was going to be special; I think it's just as important as the song. I think he was probably writing it as he was visualizing a music video at the same time. It was just awesome to be a very small part of that -- just bringing those things to life -- and it's an important message." Lainey's growing acting experiences in music videos, and more recently her role in Paramount's Yellowstone, has definitely brewed an interest in fleshing out her own unique stories and characters at some point in her career. "I think it has to be the right time in my life," she admits. "Right now it definitely ain't happening... Girl, you oughtta see my calendar! But I think maybe one day when I have a family -- but this will always be number one, the way things are going right now. Songwriting, that's my baby." Another calendar-filler that Katie needed to get details on was Lainey's "new" beau, former NFL quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges, who fans caught a glimpse of on the ACMs red carpet just last month. "Let's talk about it," she said excitedly. Normally reserved to keeping her personal life out of the spotlight, Lainey admits "I've kept him private for two and a half years now. I made that boy wwwwwait!" "I just kept it close to my chest," she says. "I share a lot of my life with the world and this is one thing that means a whole lot to me, and I want to be very careful with it." Letting the cat out of the bag last month just felt like the right time for her. "I want to share with the world, not too much, but I want to share with them my biggest cheerleader, my biggest champion. The person that I get to go home to... once or twice a year!" Lainey explained that the couple met through mutual friends in Nashville and hit it off immediately. Free beer and wine from 5-10PM dates also impressed her, as he likes to "ball on a budget," she says, just like she does. "He's just a good guy and he would never come in between me and what I want to do. He knows what it's like to have a dream; he had a dream of his own with the NFL. He's just like, 'Go girl, get it!'" Looking ahead to Lainey's next Bell Bottom Country single, "Watermelon Moonshine," Wilson says the initial inspiration came from a simple need for a "Take you home, nostalgic kind of song. Especially in this season of my life," she admits, "I feel like I'm gravitating towards those things that make me feel like home. I'm craving that, and this song does that. It takes you back to that young, wild, crazy love -- like a time in your life when nothing else mattered and you were dang sure that you were in love. The truth is, you probably were not. You took a few sips of that moonshine and you thought you were drunk. You probably were not!" "When I listen to the song and when I was writing the song it just takes me back to being in Baskin, my hometown, riding those back roads and hiding the bottle of whatever it was we were drinkin' under the seat. Run into the house hopin' mom and daddy didn't smell it on you. Those moments that kind of make you nod your head and just smile." Of course, she's already considered the Country Crossroads possibilities that exist now with her "Watermelon Moonshine" and Pop icon Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" occupying the same universe. Lastly, Katie rightfully pins Lainey as one of today's go-to collaborators, asking how her feature on label mate Jelly Roll's "Save Me" came about. It was a long time in the making, Lainey admits. "Funny story, I haven't even shared this a lot, but I was an extra in a music video of his in, like 2013. It was one that he did with Uncle Kracker. I was a drunk girl, passed out on the ground... and I don't even know if you can see me in the video. That was my first interaction with Jelly, and I even knew then he was just a good dude. He's got a story to tell, it's important that his story is told -- and he's brave." Listen to Katie Neal's full conversation with Lainey Wilson above, and catch the Superstar Power Hour with Katie & Company every weekday from 2PM - 3PM on your favorite Audacy Country station! Words by Joe Cingrana Interview by Katie Neal
    6/8/2023
    12:58
  • Scotty McCreery | Superstar Power Hour
    After welcoming his first child last October with wife, Gabi, road life looks a little different for former American Idol winner and Country music artist, Scotty McCreery. The North Carolina native recently joined Audacy’s Katie Neal during the Superstar Power Hour and shared his fatherhood experience thus far and opened up about what it’s really been like taking his newborn on the road with Brooks & Dunn. “Everything is an adjustment,” he laughed. “There’s diapers everywhere, there’s bottles everywhere, toys are being thrown around, [I’m] steppin’ on little Legos or whatever. But for me, the craziest thing is like, we’re on the Brooks & Dunn [tour] with 17 to 20,000 people every night [and] I get done singing — its great and everything, people are yelling’ — then it’s like immediately you get back to the bus, warm a bottle turn the lights off, sound machine on, get the baby ready for bed immediately.” While McCreery admits he didn’t know exactly what to expect as a Dad, he’s been enjoying every moment of it — even the moments he thought he wouldn’t be able to stomach. AKA changing diapers. “I don’t know if I knew what to expect, I just kind of went into it blind. Like, 'OK, here we go!’” he said. “I didn’t think I’d be OK with dirty diapers, like really, really dirty diapers — I’ve got a pretty sensitive nose here — but, it hasn’t bothered me too bad. I’m OK with it.” He continued, “I’ve just kind of followed Gabi’s [wife’s] lead, she was a pediatric nurse — and still is — so anything that goes wrong, or anything that happens and I’m like, ‘What do I do here?’ I’m just following the leader.” While life on the road has been the most prominent change as of now, Scotty says he’s also noticed changes in other parts of career since becoming a father. For example, his songwriting. According to the 29-year-old — who is currently in the studio working on his next album — there’s a good share of baby-inspired songs to come. “I think that I’ve found what works for me and what I’m doing is pretty autobiographical stuff and writing about life,” McCreery said before detailing what fans can expect from his next project. “Obviously, there will be baby songs on this record, but there will be other stuff too. It’s Country. Our steel guitar player, Mike Johnson, got in the studio with us and he’s like, ‘Man, I actually get to play Country music this week!’ He was lovin’ it and I love singin’ that stuff, so hopefully folks are ready for a good dose of country music.” Hear more about Scotty’s forthcoming new album, life on the road and that award moment with Jack Black on American Idol by checking out his full conversation with Katie Neal above.
    6/2/2023
    11:00
  • Dan + Shay | Superstar Power Hour
    New Dan + Shay music is in the foreseeable future. The duo teased new music is near while joining Audacy’s Katie Neal for the Superstar Power Hour and according to them, it’s going to be well worth the wait, “We’re going to have new music by the end of the year and I’m fired up for it,” Dan Smyers revealed. “We’re nearing the end of this yet-to-be announced album, It’s been a few years in the works, we don’t quite have all the details yet — we’re ironing them out as we go — but it’s definitely our best yet. We’re so proud of it and I’m just so excited to get this out there to the people.” While new music from the power duo is exciting no matter what, they raised the anticipation by saying the forthcoming project is by far their best work to date. “I can speak for both of us when I say this is the most fun we’ve had making an album,” Shay Mooney shared. “Usually you have two or three months — I don’t want to say to throw it together because we’ve always taken our time — but you just don’t have much time in between touring and running around all over the place. This is the first time we’ve really been able to take our time and try to make a cohesive project and really dive all the way in.” The pair has never had any trouble connecting with fans through their music and always shoot to the top of the Country charts whenever new music drops, however the charts aren’t their focus for this era of their music. “Getting it out into the world is going to be the win and everything beyond that is just a bonus,” said Dan. Added Shay, “We’re in this really cool place in our life right now, where I think we’ve redefined what we see success as and we’ve kind of thought of this project as we’re going to make the album that we want to make and speak from our heart, sing what we know and not try to be anything other than just unapologetically Dan + Shay.” Hear more from the guys including details surrounding their collaboration with Charlie Puth, why they manage their own social media accounts and how Shay got sucked into 5AM workouts with Thomas Rhett by listening to their full interview with Katie Neal above. Words by Monica Rivera Interview by Katie Neal
    5/26/2023
    18:10
  • Tyler Hubbard | Superstar Power Hour
    Tyler Hubbard has had a very successful start to his second time around in the Country music world. After going his own way following years of record-breaking success with Florida Georgia Line, the 36-year-old has found his stride as a solo artist. “I’ve got a new perspective and it’s a great place to be — not going to wish it away too quick,” Hubbard told Audacy’s Katie Neal. “It’s a fun part of the journey and I think the first time we were so set — eyes and goals — were so set on arenas and seeing how many tickets we could sell that we forgot to maybe enjoy the season of smaller, more intimate shows.” The solo road has been kind to Hubbard as he celebrated his first #1 within a year of it’s release and already debuted his first solo album. The "5’ 9" singer plans to carry this momentum right into more new music and according to him, he already has a big head start. “I’ve already recorded 12 songs and I have another session in a couple weeks to go record more,” he said of the progress he’s made towards his next solo project. “I’m just stacking songs up and figuring out how I’m going to roll them out next and what the play is. I love this part of the process — writing a ton and then going and tracking the songs and kind of watching it come together — it’s been fun.” Sounds like there’s a lot more new music to look forward to from Hubbard. Hear more about it as well as his current tour, family life and more by checking out his conversation with Katie Neal on the Superstar Power Hour above. Words by Monica Rivera Interview by Katie Neal
    5/19/2023
    12:26
  • Justin Moore | Superstar Power Hour
    After recently celebrating his 11th #1 single with “Woman You Got,” Justin Moore is already back and climbing the charts again with “You, Me and Whiskey” featuring Priscilla Block. While some may find this duo surprising, Justin said their voices, personalities, and camaraderie with one another has been a perfect fit since they first met. “She and I played a show together 2 years ago or something like that — an acoustic benefit show — it was me and Lee [Brice] and a bunch of us knuckleheads about the same age and then her and I remember thinking that night, ‘That was intimidating to me when I was a brand new artist,’” Justin said of the first time he met Block. “She stole the show! She sang her butt off, her songs were well-written and great, her rapport with the audience was awesome and I was just really impressed with her. So I went up to her after the show and said, ‘Hey, I’m Justin. I don’t know what I could ever do for ya, but if I can do anything, I’m a fan, here’s my number. Reach out.’” As it turns out, a few months down the line, Justin was the first to reach out for a favor by asking Block to join him on “You, Me and Whiskey.” “Two, three, four months after that, this song kind of came across my desk and I ask her for a favor— to sing on my song,” Justin said. It’s been a natural fit for Moore and Block who also hit the road this Spring together. “She’s great,” Moore continued. “She’s got a really bright future ahead. She’s been on the road with us this Spring and she’s really really good. I’m a really big fan and will do anything I can to help her. She’s teaching me to use TikTok and all this stuff I had no idea how to use.” “You, Me and Whiskey” can be heard on Justin’s brand new album, Stray Dog, available now. “I’m proud of it,” Justin said of the project. “I think the longer you do something —regardless of what industry you’re in — I think, you should get better and more comfortable and I certainly feel that way the older I get and the more opportunities I get to record albums.” Words by Monica Rivera Interview by Katie Neal
    5/12/2023
    15:47

About Katie & Company

ACM-nominated Katie Neal is here to get you through the workday and keep you in the know with all things Country music. She's always looking for a good laugh and a great deal. When Katie's not on your radio, she's probably binging her favorite TV shows, attending a wedding or planning a trip somewhere! Katie was recently recognized by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and won a Gracie Award.

