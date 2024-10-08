APT. Song by Bruno Mars and Rosé with Lyrics

APT. Song by Bruno Mars and RoséReleased: 2024Artists: Bruno Mars, RoséAlbum: APT.Genre: PopLyrics채영이가 좋아하는chaeyeong-iga joh-ahaneun랜덤 게임laendeom geim랜덤 게임laendeom geimGame startGame start아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuUh, uh-huh, uh-huhUh, uh-huh, uh-huh아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuUh, uh-huh, uh-huhUh, uh-huh, uh-huhKissy face, kissy faceKissy face, kissy faceSent to your phone, butSent to your phone, butI'm tryna kiss your lips for real (uh-huh, uh-huh)I'm tryna kiss your lips for real (uh-huh, uh-huh)Red hearts, red heartsRed hearts, red heartsThat's what I'm on, yeahThat's what I'm on, yeahCome give me somethin' I can feel, oh-oh-ohCome give me somethin' I can feel, oh-oh-ohDon't you want me like I want you, baby?Don't you want me like I want you, baby?Don't you need me like I need you now?Don't you need me like I need you now?Sleep tomorrow, but tonight go crazySleep tomorrow, but tonight go crazyAll you gotta do is just meet me at theAll you gotta do is just meet me at the아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuUh, uh-huh, uh-huhUh, uh-huh, uh-huh아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuUh, uh-huh, uh-huhUh, uh-huh, uh-huhIt's whatever (whatever), it's whatever (whatever)It's whatever (whatever), it's whatever (whatever)It's whatever (whatever) you like (ooh)It's whatever (whatever) you like (ooh)Turn this 아파트 into a club (uh-huh, uh-huh)Turn this 아파트 into a club (uh-huh, uh-huh)I'm talkin' drink, dance, smoke, freak, party all night (come on)I'm talkin' drink, dance, smoke, freak, party all night (come on)건배, 건배 girl, what's up? Oh-oh-oh건배, 건배 girl, what's up? Oh-oh-ohDon't you want me like I want you, baby?Don't you want me like I want you, baby?Don't you need me like I need you now?Don't you need me like I need you now?Sleep tomorrow, but tonight go crazySleep tomorrow, but tonight go crazyAll you gotta do is just meet me at theAll you gotta do is just meet me at the아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuUh, uh-huh, uh-huhUh, uh-huh, uh-huh아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuUh, uh-huh, uh-huhUh, uh-huh, uh-huhHey, so now you know the gameHey, so now you know the gameAre you ready?Are you ready?'Cause I'm comin' to get ya, get ya, get ya'Cause I'm comin' to get ya, get ya, get yaHold on, hold onHold on, hold onI'm on my wayI'm on my wayYeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeahYeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeahI'm on my wayI'm on my wayHold on, hold onHold on, hold onI'm on my wayI'm on my wayYeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeahYeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeahI'm on my wayI'm on my wayDon't you want me like I want you, baby?Don't you want me like I want you, baby?Don't you need me like I need you now?Don't you need me like I need you now?Sleep tomorrow, but tonight go crazySleep tomorrow, but tonight go crazyAll you gotta do is just meet me at theAll you gotta do is just meet me at the아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuJust meet me at the (uh-huh, uh-huh)Just meet me at the (uh-huh, uh-huh)아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuJust meet me at the (uh-huh, uh-huh)Just meet me at the (uh-huh, uh-huh)아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuJust meet me at the (uh-huh, uh-huh)Just meet me at the (uh-huh, uh-huh)아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuUh, uh-huh, uh-huhUh, uh-huh, uh-huh