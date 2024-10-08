Powered by RND
Melody Minutes

Kanishk Mahawar
Kanishk Mahawar is a prominent figure in the Indian digital entertainment landscape, celebrated for his diverse roles as an actor, director, and entrepreneur.
GovernmentTV & FilmMusicMusic Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 84
  • Pushpa Pushpa Song (Full) – Nakash Aziz
    Pushpa 2 Cast Crew:-Movie Title:-Pushpa 2Cast Crew:-Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Shree LeelaMusic:-Devi Sri PrasadDirector:-SukumarLanguage:-TeluguYear:-2024℗ Kanishkdevatwal Digital Media Entertainment © Kanishk Mahawar
    --------  
    4:19
  • Sooseki Pushpa 2 Movie
    Pushpa 2 Cast Crew:-Movie Title:-Pushpa 2Cast Crew:-Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Shree LeelaMusic:-Devi Sri PrasadDirector:-SukumarLanguage:-Telugu﻿℗ Kanishkdevatwal Digital Media Entertainment © Kanishk Mahawar
    --------  
    4:24
  • Akhiyaan Gulaab Song by Mitraz
    AboutMovie: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha JiyaReleased: 2024Artist: MitrazGenre: Indian Film PopLyricsMaahiya ve, palkon mein tere kho dil na jaaveAmbraan vi ghula-ghula sa laageBas ek tere hi naal veKaisi yeh lagdi kamaal teri akhiyaan gulaabKe na jaave saada pyaar tainu chhadd keHo jaave tera hi deedaar, te koi na sambhaalVi paave saada pyaar tu chhadd keKaisi yeh lagdi kamaal teri akhiyaan gulaabKe na jaave saada pyaar tainu chhadd keHo jaave tera hi deedaar, te koi na sambhaalVi paave saada pyaar tu chhadd keTeri raza, teri zameen, tere iraade ho naTeri kami hove kabhi, mere qareeb rehTeri raza, teri zameen, tere iraade ho naTeri kami hove kabhi, mere qareeb rehMaahiya ve, palkon mein tere kho dil na jaaveAmbraan vi ghula-ghula sa laageBas ek tere hi naal veKaisi yeh lagdi kamaal teri akhiyaan gulaabKe na jaave saada pyaar tainu chhadd keHo jaave tera hi deedaar, te koi na sambhaalVi paave saada pyaar tu chhadd keKaisi yeh lagdi kamaal teri akhiyaan gulaabKe na jaave saada pyaar tainu chhadd keHo jaave tera hi deedaar, te koi na sambhaalVi paave saada pyaar tu chhadd keTeri raza, teri zameen, tere iraade ho naTeri kami hove kabhi, mere qareeb rehTeri raza, teri zameen, tere iraade ho naTeri kami hove kabhi, mere qareeb reh
    --------  
    2:35
  • APT. Song by Bruno Mars and Rosé with Lyrics
    APT. Song by Bruno Mars and RoséReleased: 2024Artists: Bruno Mars, RoséAlbum: APT.Genre: PopLyrics채영이가 좋아하는chaeyeong-iga joh-ahaneun랜덤 게임laendeom geim랜덤 게임laendeom geimGame startGame start아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuUh, uh-huh, uh-huhUh, uh-huh, uh-huh아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuUh, uh-huh, uh-huhUh, uh-huh, uh-huhKissy face, kissy faceKissy face, kissy faceSent to your phone, butSent to your phone, butI'm tryna kiss your lips for real (uh-huh, uh-huh)I'm tryna kiss your lips for real (uh-huh, uh-huh)Red hearts, red heartsRed hearts, red heartsThat's what I'm on, yeahThat's what I'm on, yeahCome give me somethin' I can feel, oh-oh-ohCome give me somethin' I can feel, oh-oh-ohDon't you want me like I want you, baby?Don't you want me like I want you, baby?Don't you need me like I need you now?Don't you need me like I need you now?Sleep tomorrow, but tonight go crazySleep tomorrow, but tonight go crazyAll you gotta do is just meet me at theAll you gotta do is just meet me at the아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuUh, uh-huh, uh-huhUh, uh-huh, uh-huh아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuUh, uh-huh, uh-huhUh, uh-huh, uh-huhIt's whatever (whatever), it's whatever (whatever)It's whatever (whatever), it's whatever (whatever)It's whatever (whatever) you like (ooh)It's whatever (whatever) you like (ooh)Turn this 아파트 into a club (uh-huh, uh-huh)Turn this 아파트 into a club (uh-huh, uh-huh)I'm talkin' drink, dance, smoke, freak, party all night (come on)I'm talkin' drink, dance, smoke, freak, party all night (come on)건배, 건배 girl, what's up? Oh-oh-oh건배, 건배 girl, what's up? Oh-oh-ohDon't you want me like I want you, baby?Don't you want me like I want you, baby?Don't you need me like I need you now?Don't you need me like I need you now?Sleep tomorrow, but tonight go crazySleep tomorrow, but tonight go crazyAll you gotta do is just meet me at theAll you gotta do is just meet me at the아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuUh, uh-huh, uh-huhUh, uh-huh, uh-huh아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuUh, uh-huh, uh-huhUh, uh-huh, uh-huhHey, so now you know the gameHey, so now you know the gameAre you ready?Are you ready?'Cause I'm comin' to get ya, get ya, get ya'Cause I'm comin' to get ya, get ya, get yaHold on, hold onHold on, hold onI'm on my wayI'm on my wayYeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeahYeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeahI'm on my wayI'm on my wayHold on, hold onHold on, hold onI'm on my wayI'm on my wayYeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeahYeah, yeah, yeah-yeah, yeahI'm on my wayI'm on my wayDon't you want me like I want you, baby?Don't you want me like I want you, baby?Don't you need me like I need you now?Don't you need me like I need you now?Sleep tomorrow, but tonight go crazySleep tomorrow, but tonight go crazyAll you gotta do is just meet me at theAll you gotta do is just meet me at the아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuJust meet me at the (uh-huh, uh-huh)Just meet me at the (uh-huh, uh-huh)아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuJust meet me at the (uh-huh, uh-huh)Just meet me at the (uh-huh, uh-huh)아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuJust meet me at the (uh-huh, uh-huh)Just meet me at the (uh-huh, uh-huh)아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateu아파트, 아파트apateu, apateuUh, uh-huh, uh-huhUh, uh-huh, uh-huh℗ Kanishkdevatwal Digital Media Entertainment © Kanishk Mahawar
    --------  
    2:53
  • Big Dawgs | Singer Hanumankind
    Song Big DawgsSinger HanumankindAlbum: Big DawgsLyrics HanumankindMusic HanumankindCategory Hindi-SinglesLabel Hanumankind MusicReleased 18 Aug 2024℗ Kanishkdevatwal Digital Media Entertainment © Kanishk Mahawar
    --------  
    3:10

About Melody Minutes

Kanishk Mahawar is a prominent figure in the Indian digital entertainment landscape, celebrated for his diverse roles as an actor, director, and entrepreneur. From an early age, he showed a passion for the arts, nurtured by a creative family environment and strong encouragement from his parents. His schooling years were marked by a love for music and drama, where he excelled in extracurricular activities and honed his performance skills.Kanishk's journey in the entertainment industry began with small roles that gradually led him to acclaimed films like Adipurush (2023) and 3G: A Killer, earning him significant recognition. His career further expanded as he engaged in multifaceted content creation, blending music, film, and podcasts that resonated with a wide audience. Notable works like his song Little Touch Better Monty Song showcase his musical talents, while his YouTube presence offers a rich variety of videos, shorts, and podcasts, including the popular 63 Sad Song by Kanishk, which has deeply connected with viewers.In addition to his film and music projects, Kanishk shares insights and experiences from the industry through his podcasts, Melody Minute and A Journey into Cinema. In these series, he discusses topics close to his heart, from movie-making to his reflections on prominent films like Jawan (2023) and KGF: Chapter 3 (2025). With a dedication to continuous learning and innovation, Kanishk is committed to redefining entertainment experiences and making a lasting impact on the industry.
