咖啡音乐

Podcast 咖啡音乐
平凡的咖啡音乐
午后休闲，咖啡馆，书吧休闲，工作轻音乐；有喜欢听快曲的朋友，可以尝试将播放速度调到1.2或1.5倍，会听到不一样感觉的氛围音乐。feedId:65613423736203264+userId:41771714136883200
MusicMusic CommentaryLeisureHobbiesHealth & WellnessMental Health

Available Episodes

5 of 1000
  • 【446】星巴克音乐爵士乐在咖啡馆，早上好，醒来，绽放光芒
    ※本频道分享好听，高音质，无杂音的原创音乐，本频道更多音乐，【思w】请进入空间选取。※如果您喜欢频道内的音乐，请记得三连让更多人听到好听的音乐！谢谢！※本频道的音乐、视频等素材版权为歌手本人及其音乐公司或制作人所有， 本频道再次重新整理剪辑，若喜欢此歌手音乐请支持正版， 如版权方认为该视频有侵权一事，请与本人联系，本频道将会彻底删除视频。※感谢各位粉丝观众的关注、点赞、收藏支持，非常感谢！
    --------  
    1:00:01
  • 【445】早晨咖啡馆爵士长，积极的早晨情绪-学习，工作的背景音乐
    --------
    --------  
    41:24
  • 【444】秋季咖啡馆爵士乐和波萨诺瓦 爵士乐和咖啡的轻松氛围
    --------
    --------  
    42:10
  • 【443】早上的心情 和我一起积极开始新的一天 - 早上的心情
    --------
    --------  
    53:14
  • 【442】让我们听星巴克爵士音乐来迎接新的一天 工作
    --------
    --------  
    1:00:01

About 咖啡音乐

